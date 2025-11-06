Rassie Erasmus has named the Springboks squad for their second Outgoing Autumn Series match in Paris, giving fans a glimpse of the team that is set to take on France

Captain Siya Kolisi will play his 100th Test, marking a major milestone in his career, while leading the side in a high-stakes encounter

With Ox Nche ruled out due to injury, Boan Venter has been called up as his replacement, adding fresh energy to the front row and completing the final adjustments ahead of the game

The Springboks have named their squad for the second Outgoing Autumn Series match against France on Saturday, 8 November 2025, in Paris.

Fresh from their win over Japan at Wembley last weekend, South Africa will aim to build on their momentum against a French side seeking redemption after their 29-28 loss to the Boks in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus will mark his 50th match at the helm on Saturday. Image: Hannah Peters

Source: Getty Images

Coach Rassie Erasmus, who will reach his 50th Test in charge on Saturday and recently celebrated his 53rd birthday on 5 November, announced the 23-man Springboks squad on Thursday, 6 November. Captain Siya Kolisi will lead the team as he earns his 100th Test cap, becoming the ninth Springbok centurion, joining players such as Willie Le Roux.

Front row and loose trio set to lead

In the front row, Boan Venter replaces the injured Ox Nche at loosehead prop, joining hooker Malcolm Marx and Thomas du Toit. Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager will anchor the second row, while the loose trio of Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Jasper Wiese remains unchanged from last year’s 30-26 defeat to France in Marseille.

The backline features just two adjustments. Damian Willemse starts at fullback, with Cheslin Kolbe moving to wing alongside Kurt-Lee Arendse. Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel form a seasoned centre pairing, while halfbacks Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will control play. RG Synman comes onto the bench in place of Kwagga Smith, who is sidelined with a niggle.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi will earn his 100th test cap against France on Saturday, 8 November 2025. Image: William Loock for Briefly News

Source: Original

Erasmus highlights team strategy

Erasmus explained that a few changes were always planned for the tour to rotate players while maintaining team objectives. He noted that this squad is best suited for the expected challenges from France, with many players familiar with the French team from encounters in 2022 and 2023.

Regarding Kolisi’s milestone, Erasmus described it as a huge achievement for the captain and said the team was delighted for him. He added that Kolisi’s focus remains on the game, ensuring the occasion does not overshadow his performance.

“This is a huge game, and the entire team knows how determined France will be to make up for the World Cup result, so we’ll celebrate Siya’s achievement after the match. That said, hopefully we can make it a memorable game for him,” Erasmus said.

