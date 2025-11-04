Kaizer Chiefs continue their impressive performance in the Betway Premiership after thrashing Orbit College 4-1 in their midweek fixture at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

A brace from Mduduzi Shabalala and lone strikes from Mfundo Vilakazi and Flavio da Silve gave the Glamour Boys the deserved win over the newly-promoted side.

The win put Amakhosi in second place on the Betway Premiership table, level on point with top place side Mamelodi Sundowns after 11 matches played this season.

Kaizer Chiefs thump Orbit College

Kaizer Chiefs brought back Zitha Kwinika and Thabiso Monyane to the starting lineup after their victory over Durban City, while Asanele Velebayi was handed his first start since joining the club in the summer, replacing Glody Lilepo, who was left out of the matchday squad due to injury.

Monyane made an immediate impact just four minutes into the match, racing down the flank to the byline and delivering a precise cross into the box, which Shabalala converted to net his third goal of the season.

The Soweto giants controlled possession for most of the first half and sought to make full use of wingers Velebayi and Mfundo Vilakazi, who consistently drove at the opposing full-backs whenever given the chance.

Orbit, on the other hand, struggled to get any meaningful possession in the first half, with Orlando Pirates loanee Monnapule Saleng effectively contained by the Amakhosi defenders in the attacking third.

The first half ended 1-0 in favour of the home side, and they were also the better team in the opening 45 minutes.

More to follow...

Source: Briefly News