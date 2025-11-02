Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has dismissed suggestions that he is a defensive coach after Orlando Pirates clash, insisting his team’s recent performance was commendable given that eight first-team players were unavailable for selection.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Masandawana maintained their position at the top of the league table with a three-point lead, despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, November 1, 2025. The Sea Robbers, however, still have two games in hand.

Peter Shalulile opened the scoring for the Brazilians before South Africa yougster Camren Dansin equalised with a superb strike before the halftime break.

Cardoso noted that his team displayed great character in their efforts to push for victory in the second half.

Cardoso dismissed suggestions that he is a defensive coach, insisting that his team always plays to win. He explained that during halftime, he strongly urged his players to show more determination and bravery, as he was not satisfied with their reaction after conceding a goal.

Cardoso said he challenged the players to choose between fear and courage, reminding them that only a brave mindset would allow them to perform at their best. He praised the team for responding with courage and fighting hard in the second half.

Despite missing several key players such as Themba Zwane, Mothobi Mvala, Thapelo Morena, Miguel Reisinho, Teboho Mokoena, Divine Lunga, and Kutlwano, Cardoso said he was proud of the team’s character and fighting spirit. He acknowledged there is room for improvement but emphasised that Sundowns showed resilience and quality against one of the best teams in South Africa.

The Brazilians will now shift focus to their upcoming midweek clash against TS Galaxy at Loftus Versfeld.

Source: Briefly News