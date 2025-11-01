Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has commented on the Betway Premiership title race after the Brazilans were held to a 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates at the Loftus Versfed Stadium.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Peter Shalulile’s strike for the host was cancelled out by Pirates youngster Camren Dansin in an entertaining encounter on Saturday afternoon.

Despite dropping points, Cardoso remains optimistic about his team’s chances and insists the championship battle will likely be decided in the final month of the season.

Speaking to SuperSport, Cardoso said that the championship will be decided by the remaining matches, stressing that every game until the final one will be crucial. He reiterated that he had always believed the title race would go down to the wire, right until the closing stages of the season.

Reflecting on the 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates, Cardoso admitted it wasn’t the most entertaining game at Loftus Versfeld. He explained that he had anticipated a tough encounter, describing it as a tactically disciplined match, with Sundowns dominating possession while Pirates relied on long balls in the second half.

The Sundowns coach also pointed out that the pitch conditions and limited attacking options made it difficult for his side to produce their best football. He added that substitutions had to be managed carefully due to fitness concerns, and ultimately, he felt the draw was a fair result between two evenly matched teams, keeping the title race wide open.

Source: Briefly News