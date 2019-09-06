The South African education system is quite vibrant, with numerous institutions of higher learning, including the University of Mpumalanga, commonly known as UMP. The institution has been doing quite well since its establishment. Like other South African universities, UMP has a well-laid-out system that determines when and how students get admitted. The UMP online application process is part of this admission system. How should prospective students go about the process?

Students using a laptop. Photo: pexels.com, @Kampus Production

Source: UGC

Those seeking to join the institution can choose from a wide range of courses spread across three faculties and eight schools. One must meet the minimum requirements for each course before being considered for admission.

The UMP online application process

Here is everything you need to know about applying to the University of Mpumalanga.

What is the UMP 2023 online application opening date?

Is UMP open for 2023 applications? Yes, prospective students can still apply for numerous courses for admission in the 2023/24 academic year. The applications were opened on 1st June 2022. Here is a look at the deadlines for the various programs.

Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching: 30th September 2022

30th September 2022 Postgraduate Diplomas, Advanced Diplomas, and Honours Programs: 30th November 2022

30th November 2022 Other undergraduate courses: 30th November 2022

30th November 2022 Masters Programs: 15th January 2023

15th January 2023 Doctoral Programs: 15th January 2023

Keep in mind that late application forms will not be processed or considered.

The UMP online application process

A young man using a PC. Photo: pexels.com, @Vlada Karpovich

Source: UGC

All applicants are advised to have electronic copies of the required documents before commencing the application. These include national senior certificates, senior certificates, identification documents, and study permits (for international applicants). Here is a look at the UMP online application process.

Begin by paying the UMP application fee since you will need to attach proof of this payment. How much is the UMP online application fee? Students from the SADC region are charged R150, those from other African countries have to pay R350, and those from outside Africa pay R500. Visit the university's application portal to begin the application process. Read and accept the rules, terms, and conditions, and click on 'continue.' Fill out all the necessary details regarding your biographical information. These include your name, age, date of birth, residence, parentage, etc. Fill out details regarding your academic qualifications and results. Input the required information about your previous academic institutions. Type in details about the program you intend to pursue. An applicant is free to choose up to two programs. To add a course, click on the 'add qualification' tab and proceed. Cross-check all the information you have typed in and continue. The system will ask you to create a five-digit PIN. After creating the PIN, click on 'submit.' The application system will ask you to upload electronic copies of your documents. Once all of them have been successfully uploaded, click on the 'complete upload' tab to complete your application.

Additional requirements for international students

To be allowed to register at Mpumalanga University, international students must have the following.

A valid passport

A study permit

SAQA verification certificate

Proof of financial means (this could be bank statements, bursaries, cash available/traveller's cheque, or cash to pay tuition fees and cover envisaged living expenses).

International students are strongly advised to contact the South African Embassy in their home countries before coming to South Africa or making the online application.

Which courses are still available at UMP?

University students in a library. Photo: pexels.com, @Kampus Production

Source: UGC

The academic structure at the University of Mpumalanga comprises Faculties and Schools. Each course is under a school, with schools being under faculties. Here is a look at the various faculties, schools, and courses available at UMP.

Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Sciences

Here are the master's, bachelor's, and diploma courses under the faculty of agriculture and natural sciences.

Master of Science in Agriculture

Master of Agriculture in Agricultural Extension

Diploma In Nature Conservation Advanced

Diploma In Nature Conservation

Diploma in ICT in Application Development Advanced

Diploma in ICT in Application Development

Diploma in Animal Production Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Advanced

Diploma in Agriculture in Post-Harvest Technology Advanced

Diploma in Agriculture in Plant Production Advanced

Diploma in Agriculture in Agricultural Production Management

Diploma in Agriculture in Agricultural Extension

Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science

Bachelor of Science

Bachelor of Agriculture in Agricultural Extension and Rural Resource Management

Bachelor of Agriculture Honours in Agricultural Extension & Rural Resources Management

Faculty of Education

Here is a look at the two courses under the faculty of education.

Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching (application deadline has passed)

Master of Education in Early Childhood Education

Faculty of Economics, Development and Business Management

Here is a look at the nine courses under the faculty of education.

Master of Development Studies

Diploma in Hospitality Management

Bachelor of Development Studies Honours

Bachelor of Development Studies

Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) In Economics

Bachelor of Commerce (General)

Bachelor of Arts (BA)

Bachelor of Administration

Advanced Diploma in Hospitality Management

UMP online application status check

A lady using a laptop. Photo: pexels.com, @Monstera

Source: UGC

Once prospective students have successfully completed the application process, they can track their admission status online. To do this, you will require the log in credentials included in your acknowledgement letter.

You can view your application status by visiting the status checker portal and logging in using the credentials mentioned above.

UMP contact details

Here are the various ways through which one can contact the institution in case of any queries.

Mbombela Campus: Cnr R40 and D725 Roads, Mbombela 1200

Cnr R40 and D725 Roads, Mbombela 1200 Siyabuswa Campus: Bheki Mfundo Drive, Siyabuswa, South Africa

Bheki Mfundo Drive, Siyabuswa, South Africa Switchboard : 013 002 0001

: 013 002 0001 Email: info@ump.ac.za, studentapplications@ump.ac.za

The UMP online application process is quite straightforward and has made it remarkably easy for prospective students looking to join the institution. The ability to track one's application also comes in handy.

READ ALSO: VUT late application 2022: dates, courses, forms, fees, prospectus, contacts

Briefly.co.za recently published details of VUT late applications in 2022. Vaal University of Technology (VUT) is one of the largest universities in contemporary South Africa. It accepts South African and international students.

The institution accepts late submissions if you meet certain conditions. You must meet the minimum entry requirements for your program of interest.

Source: Briefly News