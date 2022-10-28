SRD Reconsideration status check and registration in 2023

The Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) is available to South African citizens, refugees, asylum seekers, and holders of special permits between of 18 and 60. Beneficiaries must not qualify for UIF payments, receive other social grants, or contribute to the fund. Applicants should do a regular SRD status check to confirm if their applications have been accepted.

Social Relief of Distress Grants, commonly known as SRD grants, are administered under section 32 of the Social Assistance Act of 2004. Applicants must meet certain requirements to access the grant. If you have submitted your application, you are encouraged to do an SRD status check to track the status of your application.

How to do an SRD status check in 2023

Note that an SRD status check can only be done by people who have applied for the grant. There are different ways you can use to track your application, as explored below.

How to check your SRD status online (website)

Follow the steps below to check your R350 grant status in 2023.

Visit the official SRD website on an internet-enabled device.

Click to proceed on the relevant section between "South African ID Holders" and "Asylum Seekers and Special Permit Holders".

Next, click the Application Status tab.

tab. Enter your ID number and phone number.

Click on the Submit button. The progress of your application will be displayed.

How to check your SRD status via call/ text, or WhatsApp

If you do not have access to the Internet, you can still do your SASSA status check using your mobile phone. Use the contact details below.

Call: 0800601011 (toll-free). Once you call, request the SASSA official for the details. You must have your cell phone number and ID number ready.

0800601011 (toll-free). Once you call, request the SASSA official for the details. You must have your cell phone number and ID number ready. WhatsApp: 082 046 8553 (Send a WhatsApp message to this number)

082 046 8553 (Send a WhatsApp message to this number) SMS: 082 046 8553 (Send a message to this number)

How to check your SRD status via Moya App

The third alternative to make your SASSA status check for R350 is via the Moya App. You need an Internet connection to use the app.

Download and install the Moya app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Open the app and enter your ID number and phone number. Reconfirm the details before clicking the Submit button.

button. Once logged in, you will see a menu where you can check the status of your application.

Status results and their meanings

Not everyone receives the same report after using the website, Moya App, SMS, WhatsApp, or call to track the progress of your application. The table below contains possible results you will get, what they mean, and the next action you should take.

Result Meaning What to do next Application complete You have completed the reapplication process and will be verified monthly for the SRD R350 grant. Check your verification and payment status on the website. Bank details pending Your application or reapplication was received, but your bank details are unavailable. You should submit your banking details via the website. Reapplication pending Your reapplication was not received. You should submit your application via the website. Period pending Your reapplication was successfully received, but verification of the application for the period is pending. You should check back on the status later in the month for an update. Period declined Your application was declined for the period for the reason provided. You can submit a request for reconsideration via the website. Period approved Your application was approved for the period. You should check the payday field for the date to receive the money. If no payday value is provided, payments are yet to be processed. Cancelled The grant is cancelled. If you wish, you can reinstate the grant on the website.

SRD SASSA reconsideration

If your application was cancelled and you disagree with the decision, you can lodge an appeal for reconsideration.

Appeals must be submitted within a period of 30 days but not exceeding 90 days after your initial application is rejected. You should appeal to the Independent Tribunal for Social Assistance Appeals (ITSAA) via the steps listed below.

Visit the SRD SASSA website and click Lodging an Appeal . Enter your details to log in.

. Enter your details to log in. Confirm that the details you provided to SASSA are complete and correct.

If necessary, update your contact information.

Update any other information and click Save .

. Continue to lodge your appeal.

Confirm that you have read and accepted the clauses in the Declaration and Consent Documents.

Click Submit and look out for the confirmation message on the page that your application was submitted successfully.

NB: You will use the same SASSA site to do your SRD appeal status check. Visit the site, click Reconsideration Status Check, enter your details, and log in to track the status of your application.

What are some of the reasons for a declined SRD application?

Some reasons for cancelled or declined applications and reapplications are alternative income sources identified, the applicant is UIF or NSFAS-registered, the applicant is a debtor, or failed identity verification.

How do I check the status of my R350 in 2023?

You can check the status of your R350 by visiting the official SASSA site. Alternatively, you can use WhatsApp, SMS or make a phone call. All these options are discussed in detail above.

How do I do an SRD reconsideration status check?

You can check the status of your reconsideration appeal by visiting the SASSA SRD site, clicking Reconsideration Status Check, and entering your details. Your status will be displayed on your screen.

Conducting an SRD status check is recommended for all grant applicants. Tracking the status of your application will help you to know if you are successful or need to submit an application for reconsideration.

