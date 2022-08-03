Learning a new skill has never been easy, so you need to study something relevant to the job market. Therefore, to match your skills to your job market, look at the short courses that are in demand in South Africa in 2023. They take a short time to complete, you may not have to take time off to study. See them below!

Which are courses that have more job opportunities in South Africa? With unemployment soaring, many wonder if what they learned in school aligns with the job market. Moreover, those who have not joined colleges are unsure which programmes to take regarding the job market. However, you do not have to worry, as this article has everything you would love to know about the short courses that pay well in south Africa in 2023.

Top 15 short courses that are in demand in South Africa

What is the best career to study in South Africa? Short courses are a great option to upskill your current industry or venture into a new field. Additionally, they can help you create valuable contacts to propel your career growth later in life. Here is a list of short courses in South Africa.

1. SEO

Due to the rapid rise in technological advancement, there is a high demand for new online and optimization strategies. However, posting your content online is not enough until it reaches your target audience. That is where Search Engine Optimization techniques come in. While there are many layers of SEO, from basic to advanced, everyone can learn the basics.

2. Project management

This targets the project managers and individuals involved in the day-to-day running of businesses at an advanced operational and strategic level. The course is essential in furthering your career and improving the quality of your work. So, which courses are in demand in SA? Unsurprisingly, this is one of the high-demand programmes in SA, and most people who pursue it are well-paid.

3. Occupational Health and Safety (OHS)

Due to the nature of South Africa's environment, which includes mining and other industries, there is a great need for occupational health and safety workers. Almost all industries dealing with construction and manufacturing hire these professionals to keep their workers safe and protect themselves from legal troubles.

4. Digital marketing

Marketers play a key role in sustaining sales and revenues in every business. Which course has high job opportunities? Digital marketing lets you reach a wider audience, scale your business further, and generate more revenue. Thus, digital marketing will guarantee you a job and reasonable remuneration.

5. Computer courses

Many young people opt to do an IT course in South Africa as it provides excellent career advancement opportunities for dedicated and hardworking IT professionals.

Learning about the computer is essential as many business operations are automated. Some programmes you can take are programming, software development, etc. Professionals in this field perform various functions like designing, creating, testing, and managing computer systems.

6. Business accounting

Business accounting is among the accredited short courses in south Africa that pay well. This focuses on boosting the money management skills of an individual. It applies to those who want to manage and track money, income and expenditure.

It is also one of the best courses to study in South Africa, as all businesses have an accounting department. The course is highly marketable and pays well. It is also ideal for accountants, bookkeepers, financial clerks or employees in the financial department.

7. Customer relationship building

Maintaining good customer relationships ensures you get loyal customers. This, in return, means business growth as they will convince other potential buyers to buy from you.

To build that customer relationship, you need skills to handle your customers so the business can continue growing in leaps and bounds. The last thing any business wants to see is losing a customer to a competitor.

8. Cryptocurrency development

Cryptocurrency and blockchain is the best course to study in South Africa in the 21st century. Financial experts predict that these technologies will reform the future, ending the traditional modes of exchange.

With that, there has been a rise in skilled crypto experts to trade due to its high value. However, trading is not easy, which has made many turn to several online programmes on cryptocurrency for knowledge on how to trade.

9. Graphic design

If you enjoy creative work, then graphic design is one of the best short courses in South Africa that you can take. This is an exciting and professional field where you can use your passion for art daily. If you are already in the design industry, you might want to develop your skills, or you may like to kickstart your career in graphic design.

10. Copywriting

Doing business online has exponentially increased, creating a great demand for copywriters who can write excellent online copy.

Companies always need copywriters for product descriptions, landing pages, subscription pages, blogs, articles and even e-newsletters. Thus, copywriting is a short course that pays well in South Africa and is always in demand. As a copywriter, you will have a great career option that also helps teach you key life skills.

11. Beauty courses

The beauty therapy industry is thriving, which means there are plenty of job opportunities. Women and men endeavour to look their best in various ways, from facials to nail care. Studying a course in beauty therapy and being able to provide all these procedures and services will give you access to a highly sought-after vocation.

12. Sales management

Sales management is critical to revenue generation. Sales are highly competitive in a commercial and business enterprise because improving methods to reduce costs and increase profit is required. Learning a new skill expands your opportunities for advancement in your career.

13. Virtual assistant

This is, without a doubt, the perfect course for you if you want to work from home as a virtual assistant and provide flexible office support services. Due to the variety of customers, you'll be dealing with many potential professionals.

In contemporary South Africa, influential people, corporations, and businesspeople require personal assistants. These people can benefit from your expert virtual assistant services. This is one of the most lucrative remote jobs in South Africa that can earn you a good income.

14. Data science

Data science courses in South Africa are becoming increasingly popular and well-paid. A data scientist's duties can include developing strategies for analyzing data, preparing data for analysis, exploring and visualizing data, and building models with data using programming languages.

15. Real estate

Many affordable institutions offer affordable real estate courses in South Africa. Anyone wishing to work as a realtor or property developer might benefit from a real estate education by gaining knowledge of the industry's numerous theoretical and practical aspects. You perform various administrative, investigative, and marketing tasks as an estate agent.

Does NSFAS pay for short courses?

Once approved for NSFAS funding, the funding covers you until you finish your qualification. However, NSFAS does not fund short courses, even if you do them through a University. The financial aid scheme only covers full-time qualifications administered through a University or TVET College.

What is the easiest degree to study in South Africa?

Those interested in completing undergraduate degrees typically choose Business Administration, Psychology, or Education, but general studies, English, and communications can also be considered some of the easiest.

Can short courses get you a job?

Short courses help you gain employment. This is because they equip you with skills that employers highly value. Also, they help you open and run a business. You can become an entrepreneur from the set of skills you obtain while learning.

Which career has the most job opportunities in South Africa?

IT, business, management, and finance are undoubtedly the most sought-after sectors. These are followed by the sales, admin, office and support, architecture and engineering sectors.

How many months is a short course?

They usually span three to six months, with one to three modules. Programmes and advanced programmes usually span one year, consisting of four to eight modules.

Do online courses count as a qualification?

Yes. Employers accept degrees achieved through distance learning and view them as identical qualifications studied on campus.

Are short courses good for a CV?

Traditional courses are great, but it would be great if you could learn something quickly. They are flexible, swift, and with a sparkle in your CV — these programmes can be the game changer in your career.

What qualification is a short course?

These programmes do not provide you with a formal qualification. However, they can give you the skills and knowledge necessary to undertake a certain job. This is because they are designed to be shorter than a traditional degree programme and cover a specific field of knowledge.

Above are short courses that are in demand in South Africa in 2023 and pay well. They can even pay you better if you have the talent in that field of work.

