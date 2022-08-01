Are you looking to broaden your horizons and provide a better future for yourself and possibly, your loved ones? Immigration to a first-world country like the United Kingdom should be one of your first choices. UK recruitment agencies make the process much easier. This article will help identify jobs in the UK for South African citizens through some of the most reliable recruitment agencies in South Africa.

Finding a job abroad can be stressful without the help of a third party. Photo: VioletaStoimenova

Source: Getty Images

Finding a job in the UK from South Africa can present a different set of challenges if you do not enlist the help of professionals who know the ins and outs of the immigration process and which companies can sponsor your transition.

Online searches like 'How do I get hired in the UK?' and 'UK recruitment agencies in South Africa' are some of the most frequently searched questions about the issue, showing that there is a clear need for help for those looking to move abroad. Luckily, we have done the hard work for you and found the top South African recruitment agencies for the UK.

How can I get a job in the UK from South Africa?

As briefly mentioned, the easiest way to get to a different country (especially the UK) would be through a third party that knows how and where to find the contacts that could get your dream job. Thanks to the recruitment agency's working relationship with various companies built up over various years, you can get direct access to various jobs that suit your current working field, experience, and salary expectations.

Which recruitment agency is best in the UK?

The best recruitment companies available come down to what career path you are on, as some occupations are more in demand than others, and thus, there are more job opportunities for that specific field. However, recruitment agencies in the UK for foreigners who are highly rated include the Adecco Group, Advocate Group, Anne Jagger Recruitment, Aspion and Biscuit Recruitment, to name a few. Locally, here are the international companies looking for South African employees.

Job placement agencies help bridge the communication gap between the company and the candidate, especially if the company is located abroad. Photo: Ariel Skelley

Source: Getty Images

Initiate international

One of the most popular South African recruitment agencies for overseas jobs is Initiate International. The specialised agency provides staffing solutions to companies locally and abroad, including marketing, communication, finance, accounting, information technology, contact centre, foreign languages, property and construction, gaming and betting, office support, and senior management.

The company boasts a decade of company partnerships with Language Recruiters and Initiate Immigration, helping job seekers find the perfect fit for overseas jobs, including jobs in London for South African citizens.

Drake International

As a self-proclaimed 'global leader in flexible and permanent staffing', Drake International offers job opportunities abroad from all levels of the corporate ladder.

Although originally established in 1951 in Winnipeg, Drake International operates in 12 countries worldwide, with a UK branch in Harrow, England. In addition, the company operates from five branch locations in South Africa, including Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Gqeberha.

Local agencies can assist global organisations by doing the screening process themselves, which the company may not be able to do due to geographical issues. Photo: martin-dm

Source: Getty Images

Kontak Recruitment Agency

Kontak Recruitment is another popular recruitment choice, and for a good reason. The company aims to bridge the communication gap between the employer and employee, hoping to make the process easier for both parties, especially regarding global placements. The sectors they deal with include IT and telecoms, accounting, administration, human resources, digital marketing, sales and marketing, manufacturing, logistics, hospitality, retail, medicine, and pharmaceutics.

The organisation was founded in Johannesburg in 2009, and although it is a local agency, it has solid ties with various companies both locally and internationally.

Robert Walters Recruitment

Robert Walters Recruitment solutions usually come up when searching for quality staffing solutions. They go above and beyond to ensure the best fit for the companies they partner with. They specialise in niche markets, including accounting and finance, banking and financial services, and the legal field.

With each recruiter being a specialist in their field, they have a keen eye for talent and will fit into the company perfectly. The organisation has its roots planted worldwide, including local offices in Johannesburg and offices spread throughout areas within the United Kingdom.

MCH International Recruitment

If you are more into the construction, engineering and general blue-collar side of things, MCH International Recruitment is your best option. Sectors like PCM, EPC, mining, engineering and construction are the main focus of this niche specialist agency that strives to fill job openings with suitable job seekers.

Boasting a strong networking ability that covers five continents, they pride themselves in effectively connecting clients and candidates to find the perfect placement for any job openings that can be filled by enthusiastic South Africans looking to move abroad.

You are more likely to reach your dreams of living abroad by using one of these third parties than by going alone since all of the companies mentioned above have both knowledge and experience in what they do. These UK recruitment agencies in South Africa are ideal places to check out first, with upstanding reputations and a slew of happy clients through candidates and partnered companies.

Source: Briefly News