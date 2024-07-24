South Africa influencer @deathcarewiththabi has recommended using the FSCA website, www.fsca.co.za, to check for unclaimed benefits

The community has responded with questions and success stories, highlighting the impact of social media in spreading essential information and assisting people in reclaiming their funds

For more details, visit the FSCA website or check out @deathcarewiththabi's TikTok video

Following BusinessTech's revelation of R89 billion in unclaimed assets, influencer @deathcarewiththabi has directed people to the FSCA website for assistance. Image: @deathcarewiththabi.

Source: TikTok

In the wake of a BusinessTech article revealing that unclaimed assets in South Africa have ballooned to a staggering R89 billion, a local influencer has stepped up to help citizens reclaim their money.

@deathcarewiththabi, known for her insightful and practical advice, recommended the Financial Sector Conduct Authority's (FSCA) website, www.fsca.co.za, to check unclaimed benefits.

See the video on TikTok below:

Netizens were curious and engaging

The online community quickly engaged with @deathcarewiththabi's recommendation, sharing their experiences and seeking further guidance.

Zama_K🇿🇦 expressed confusion:

“What are we supposed to be claiming for specifically I’m so lost.”

ambs shared a success story:

“You helped me the other day. I went to search nam kanti my past on sister left me imali phantsi ko sanlam. I still need to go sign documents, inkosi sisi, you helped me.”

Rehana asked about her late husband's benefits:

“My husband died in January 2021 first from COVID, and I was also sick. I did not collect his UIF because everything was so hectic. Can I still collect this money?”

Urshie27 requested a detailed guide:

“Please can you make the video step by step.”

🌊🪬🧿Nomanzi🕯📿🧜‍♀️ was surprised by the amount of unclaimed money:

“Haibo kune3Million yam lapho🥺yazi 🤭kancane Kancane iyavela.”

Lindiwe Hlomuka had concerns about company closures:

“Sawbona. What if the company seyathutha yaze yavalwa? Kunezimali zikababa ongizalayo ezingatholakalanga 😔😟.”

How to check for unclaimed benefits

To check for unclaimed benefits, visit the FSCA website at www.fsca.co.za.

The website offers tools and resources to help you determine if you have any unclaimed funds from pensions, insurance policies, and other financial instruments.

Legal advisor Tshepiso Senoamadi told Briefly News that unclaimed assets can significantly impact financial stability, especially for those unaware of their entitlements.

"By utilising resources like the FSCA's website, South Africans can ensure they are not missing out on money that is rightfully theirs.

"Initiative highlights the power of social media in spreading vital information and assisting individuals in navigating complex financial processes.

"Her efforts have already helped many, and with continued community engagement, more people can benefit from reclaiming their unclaimed assets."

