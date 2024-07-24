Ayanda Twala captured the attention of art enthusiasts with a portrait of late rapper AKA made entirely from needles and wool

The video showcasing the intricate process went viral, earning widespread praise

Fans, including Tshepo McKone and Thatoyaone_m, admired Twala’s unique and meticulous craftsmanship

Artist Ayanda Twala captured attention with a stunning portrait of the late rapper, AKA, made entirely from needles and wool. Images: ayanda_twala_.

Source: Instagram

Artist Ayanda Twala has captured the attention of art enthusiasts and social media with a stunning display of creativity and craftsmanship.

Twala's latest masterpiece, a portrait of the late South African rapper AKA, was created entirely using needles and wool.

The video showcasing her intricate process has gone viral, earning praise for its unique and meticulous approach.

See the video posted by @ayanda_twala_23 on TikTok:

Twala's innovative style and talent

Twala, known for her innovative use of unconventional materials, has once again pushed the boundaries of traditional portraiture.

The video shows Twala deftly manoeuvring string through the needles to form the detailed likeness of AKA.

It has garnered thousands of views and comments, with fans and fellow artists expressing their admiration.

Netizens admire the unique art

Mzansi was stunned to see Twala's creativity and how the portrait came out.

Tshepo McKone pun-intendedly commented:

“You nailed it 😎”

Melvin van Heerden encapsulated the sentiments of many who were left in awe by Twala’s precision and dedication:

"I am following you, I want to see and witness your journey to success. Your talent is going to take you places and open doors no one can close. I am rooting for you👏👏"

Another user, Thatoyaone_m, echoed the widespread acclaim for the artist’s skilful execution:

“You hit the nail on the head 💕"

BozzaYam commented:

"I don't have much to say or add, coz all comments have said it all, let me follow you and talk about your amazing work. 💪💪💪💪"

siddy also noted:

"I swear SA has the most talented people in the world 😮‍💨"

thallymeso1 could not believe Twala's talent:

"Yoh!! So much talent 💯"

1an_wessels 🇿🇦🛫🇳🇱 added:

“The multi talented 🥹🔥🔥🇿🇦🫶"

Doobee_du exclaimed:

"There's a certain level of brilliance and genius that comes with creating such❤️"

Source: Briefly News