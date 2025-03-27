A woman named Theshaya Naidoo shared with people on the internet that she was going to present her research at Harvard University

The young woman was proud of her achievement as she had mentioned she received 16% for maths during her matric examination

Theshaya's accomplishment had many social media users gathering in the comment section to congratulate her

Failure is not the end of the world but a detour on the road to success. A young woman who received 16% in maths in her matric exams was set to stand in front of an audience at Harvard University, proving that a setback in her teens didn't negatively affect her future as an adult.

Presenting at Harvard University

Theshaya Naidoo, a law graduate in the medical field, shared on her TikTok account that she received an invitation to present her research at the prestigious tertiary institution. She didn't specify what her research was about.

The young woman shared her opinion with online viewers:

"If you are in matric or failed a couple of modules at university, I want you to know that it's not the end of the world.

"Stop setting smart goals because setting goals that are achievable and realistic will create a mediocre life. Set the most delulu goals, work hard, have faith and know that anything is possible."

A proud Theshaya also stated that she was a PhD candidate at 24 and would have visited five countries to present her research.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet users applaud accomplishment

While there were a few social media users thinking that getting 16% for maths was not something to be proud of, other positive people in the comment section congratulated Theshaya on her success and shared how her learning experience inspired them to push through the troubling times they may face along the way.

@louannemoodley added in the comments:

"Failing something doesn't mean you're bad at everything. People are too quick to look down at others but look at you now. Well done!"

An optimistic @user8081079539573 shared with the online community:

"So inspiring. It shows you don't have to be intelligent to be a lawyer. Hard work beats talent."

@thephilipfamily, who loved Theshaya's success story, wrote:

"Get it, girl! That’s an incredible achievement. Well done for not letting those results set you back."

@caloz_ told people on the app:

"The fact that she got 16% for maths but still moved forward and got all these achievements is something to be proud of! Period! Other people would give up. She didn't, so don't put her down."

A proud @tracyqueenynaidoo stated in the comment section:

"Congratulations on this great achievement. A true inspiration to our youth."

@najmaessay said to the naysayers:

"Trolls are missing the point here. This is to motivate others who may have failed and that there is hope to do better. She didn't just end up at Harvard. She has been working hard since she failed."

