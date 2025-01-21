Global site navigation

From Cornwall Hill to Harvard: SA Pupil With 93.7% Average and 15 Distinctions Plans to Study Maths
From Cornwall Hill to Harvard: SA Pupil With 93.7% Average and 15 Distinctions Plans to Study Maths

by  Jade Rhode 4 min read
  • Joshua Andrews, who attended Cornwall Hill College in Gauteng, explained the impressive 15 distinctions he received
  • The top achiever, who obtained the most distinctions at his school, shared with Briefly News what he plans to study at Harvard University
  • Success isn't foreign in the Andrews household, as Joshua's brothers, Matthew and Luke, also achieved at least 10 distinctions at the same learning institution

Joshua Andrews achieved 15 distinctions.
One of Gauteng's top achievers, Joshua Andrews, achieved 15 distinctions and plans to further his studies at Harvard University. Images: Supplied
Source: UGC

When you set your mind to a goal, no matter how unattainable it may seem to others, it is possible to achieve it with dedication and hard work.

A shining example of this is a South African 2024 matric student who achieved an incredible 15 distinctions and secured acceptance at a prestigious American university, showcasing the power of determination and academic excellence.

Joshua Andrews explains his 15 distinctions

Former Cornwall Hill College student Joshua Andrews became the top achiever at his school, achieving 15 distinctions and becoming one of 43 pupils who obtained an A average.

While some students around the country earned an average of seven distinctions based on their subjects, Joshua shared with Briefly News how he managed to get 15.

Below are his subjects:

  1. English (IEB top 1%)
  2. Afrikaans (IEB top 1%)
  3. Mathematics (IEB top 1%)
  4. Further Studies Mathematics (IEB top 1%)
  5. Engineering Graphics and Design (IEB top 1%)
  6. Engineering Graphics and Design CAD Paper 3
  7. Alpha Mathematics
  8. Additional Mathematics (Admaths)
  9. Accounting
  10. Physical Sciences
  11. Further Studies Physics
  12. Sport and Exercise Science
  13. Computer Applications Technology (CAT)
  14. Tourism
  15. Life Orientation

Joshua stated that he also took Further Studies English but received 75%, missing the chance to get 16 distinctions. However, he still obtained an impressive overall average of 93.67% for the year.

Joshua Andrews with his awards.
Cornwall Hill College alumnus Joshua Andrews proudly shows off his accolades. Image: Supplied
Source: UGC

Contributions to his success

The top achiever stated that he thoroughly enjoyed Further Studies Physics as it challenged him in the subject matter and "begged curiosity beyond the syllabus."

The remarkable student added:

"I also really enjoyed Engineering Graphics and Design as it takes a completely different approach to traditional subjects with a more applied and hands-on syllabus, which taught theory practically. I believe a mindset of being able to do it is a large contributor and, with that, my teachers and family who always insisted that I could do it."

A positive Joshua shared that he never once said, "It's not possible." This gave him the belief to achieve what others thought was ridiculous, even if they still did.

The Gauteng student also credited his brothers, Matthew and Luke, for his success, stating:

"I believe having pioneers as brothers really helped, too. They paved the way forward for me in many regards. They were the guinea pigs or test subjects!"

While Luke achieved the same number of distinctions at the same school in 2022, the eldest Andrews brother, Matthew, achieved 10 distinctions in 2020 and attended Harvard University.

The Andrews brothers in matching shirts.
Matthew, Luke and Joshua achieved a combined 40 distinctions. Image: Supplied
Source: UGC

Harvard University, here he comes

Joshua told Briefly News that applying to Harvard University was a "shoot for the moon" option and a dream come true.

He first applied at local tertiary institutions, sharing with the publication:

"I love South African universities, especially their interdisciplinary culture and unity. This is why I looked forward to studying Actuarial at the University of Pretoria."

Fortunately, he was accepted at the well-known American private Ivy League research institution.

Joshua excitedly shared:

"The diversity of people and cultures that attend Harvard and the excellence of their education made the final choice for me. With my love for people, I cannot wait to chat with fellow Harvard students from around the world! And, hopefully, even bring them home to South Africa."

Joshua Andrews' chosen field at Harvard University

Regarding what he plans to study at the prestigious school, Joshua told Briefly News that he intends to study applied mathematics with a focus on economics.

The young man of the moment explained:

"South Africa has given me a unique opinion and insight into the economics of both first- and third-world countries, and I hope to use this and my education at Harvard to help developing countries in their economic growth."

The thoughtful student shared that, ultimately, he would like to help people wherever and however, adding:

"I thought this would be an effective route in doing so!"

Admission criteria for Harvard University

According to Harvard University, there is no specific formula for gaining admission.

However, while academic accomplishments in high school play a significant role, the Admissions Committee also pays attention to community involvement, personal qualities and character, and leadership and distinction in extracurricular activities.

The tertiary institution further explained that it relies on teachers, alumni, and counsellors to share information about applicants' strengths and character, their ability to overcome adversity, and other personal qualities.

3 More stories about 2024 matric distinctions

Source: Briefly News

