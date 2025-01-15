A young woman who dropped out of university got candid about her academic journey on social media

She said she went back to matric and scored a whopping 8 distinctions in a celebratory TikTok video

Many viewers were inspired by her story and flooded the comments with their own plans to go back to school

A young woman celebrated her matric results. Image: @inamandla_magasela

A 2024 matric learner from Nkandla has proven that it’s never too late to bounce back.

Woman opens up about her education

After dropping out of varsity, she made the bold decision to return to high school and smashed her matric exams.

In a video on her TikTok handle @inamandla_magasela she’s seen celebrating her epic win in her school uniform.

A 2024 matric learner was excited about her final marks. Image: @inamandla_magasela

Matric learner thanks God

Her caption included a Bible verse to show gratitude: “For I am the LORD your God, who holds your right hand, and says to you, 'Do not be afraid, I will help you.’”

You can just feel her joy and relief radiating through the screen in the clip that got over 400,000 views.

Watch the video below:

The comments section is with netizens hyped by her story. They are congratulating her on the achievement.

Look at a few reactions below:

@user907771 joked:

"Tjo inkani engaka, well done."

@Saneh mentioned:

"How I wish I could go back but I’m 28. 😭😭 Congratulations sisi. 😘"

@skyyyyy_mamii shared:

"🥺I'm also repeating this year."

@MissVee 👑 commented:

"Congratulations sis omncane you’ve done an exceptional job. Waze wasebenza! 🥳💃🏼❤️"

@KayCakes typed:

"My sister did the same and she passed with distinctions. Am proud of you! 🙏🙏"

@kaMadela stated:

"I was wondering all along where you disappeared to, ahhhh! Look at God! 😭♥️"

@ElegantBeautyBar said:

"Congratulations you did great. God bless you with your bright future."

@Noluntu_08 added:

"To think I was staying with you at res eLillian Ngoyi. Wow, so proud of you. 🥰💥🎊"

