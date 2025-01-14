Matric results are out, and 2024 learners across South Africa are celebrating their achievements

Sbusiso Buthelezi from KwaZulu-Natal was honoured as one of the top achievers in the country

As videos of his celebrations go viral, social media users are filled with pride and congratulating him

Sbusiso Buthelezi was recognised as a top achiever for the 2024 matric class. Image: @zinhle.dlamini7

If excellence were a person, it would be KwaZulu-Natal’s very own Sbusiso Buthelezi!

Learner honoured as top achiever

The Zimele Secondary School learner is basking in acclaim as one of South Africa’s national top achievers for the 2024 matric class.

Sbusiso was among 39 learners celebrated by the Minister of Basic Education, Ms. Siviwe Gwarube, at a ministerial breakfast in Johannesburg.

Sbusiso Buthelezi captured with family

His glowing results have everyone talking, excelling in all subjects and making his high school and province proud.

Videos of Sbusiso celebrating with his family at the event were posted on the TikTok page @zinhle.dlamini7.

Mzansi congratulates matric star

South Africans are filling the comments section with love for the young achiever, and wishing him well.

Look at a few comments below:

@shantel2805 suggested:

"Go to Wits and study actuarial sciences."

@shorty_fitmom mentioned:

"Congratulations baby! 🥳🥳🥳 We are proud of you. Thank you for making your parents proud too."

@CindyRadebe said:

"Congratulations young man. ❤❤❤❤ You have done your family proud us included. May all your dreams come true. I wish you all the best."

@mamakheVS wrote:

"Aka bhemi nyaope lomfana, ubhema incwadi congratulations buti fly high."

@lime commented:

"The things we love to see. 💃"

@Jane posted:

"Congrats boy may God continue to lead you and protect you."

@nolundi05 stated:

"I don't know you but I wish you all the best ntwana. 🥰"

@ZolaHadebe added:

"Oh boyza! 🥺 The world is yo oyster, congratulations."

@BlessedKunene posted:

"Awuuu siyabonga ngokumela iKZN. 🥳🥳🥹🫂🫶"

