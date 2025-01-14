The class of 2024 have expressed how they felt about the publication of their final exam results

One chapter stood on his home’s roof anxiously as he counted down the hours to find out how he performed last year

Social media users were amused by his silly behaviour and interacted with him in a thread of 227 comments

The WCED encouraged matriculants who were unsuccessful to register to rewrite their exam again this year

South Africans are focused on the publication of the 2024 matric results on the 14th of January.

The former high school students have experienced their anxiousness to finding out about their grades.

Anxious matriculant stands on roof awaiting matriculation results

A South African chap filmed his honest reaction to the publication of the matriculation results on the 14th of January, 2025. He stood on the roof only to collapse and sit.

The young chap clapped in disbelief as he thought about his academic performance. The video was well received by Mzansi as it went viral with over 229K.

The Western Cape Education Department encourages matriculants

David Maynier understood that it was near impossible for the class of 202 to accomplish a 100% rate and sent words of encouragement to unsuccessful individuals:

“While our matrics await their individual results, we urge them to remember that there are options for those candidates who did not achieve their desired results. We encourage all learners who did not pass their exams not to give up and to continue doing whatever they can to complete Grade 12. They can apply for a re-mark or re-check if they do not feel their results reflect their performance, or write the exams in June.”

More information on these options is available on the WCED website:

https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/national-senior-certificate-nsc-exams

“There are also measures in place to receive counselling for matrics who are disappointed with their performance, either by approaching their school, which will put them in touch with the relevant officials in the district offices, or by phoning the Safe Schools Hotline on 0800 4546 47. We wish all of our matrics the best of luck for the release of the results!”

Mzansi reacts to anxious matriculant on the roof

Social media users were amused by the gent and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Chubby said:

“In the bible, it says, do not fear, so I shall do that.”

@Sbosh X RiRiza shared:

“I’m coming to chill with you on the roof, just in case.”

@Khanyi wrote:

“My heart is literally beating backwards.”

@Queenklo 💕 commented:

“There's no need to stress; the writing is over. If you leave everything in God's hands, things will be okay. It's just the waiting process from here!”

@Loner. cried:

“I'm having mini heart attacks.”

@Thobekile Mtshali prayed:

“May God be with all the matriculants during this time. Remember, not all hope is lost; there is always a way to move forward.”

