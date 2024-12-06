Global site navigation

“A Win Is a Win”: SA Floored by Lady’s Matric Results in a Now-Viral TikTok Video
“A Win Is a Win”: SA Floored by Lady’s Matric Results in a Now-Viral TikTok Video

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A woman on TikTok shut down a viral challenge after she shared her old matric results with her internet besties 
  • The hun, Khadijah, formerly known as Lerato Rameetse, shamelessly exposed herself and paid no mind to what people had to say about her results
  • Social media users thought that she was brave to post such information on the internet 

Matric results are one of the most important marks in a South African citizen’s academic career.

SA floored by lady's matric results
Mzansi was amused by a lady's matric results. Image: @khadijahr81
Source: TikTok

The marks are basically a ticket for one to secure a place at a higher education institution.

Lady shares matric results in now-viral TikTok video

Mzansi’s class of 2024 have recently finished writing and received well wishes from the Western Cape’s Minister of Education, David Maynier, who also granted the youngsters permission to celebrate. Maynier also shared the new date for the official publication of the matric results.

While this year’s matriculants anxiously celebrate the festive season with the results date at the back of their minds, a lady floored the internet when she posted her old matric final marks on TikTok. Khadijah Iqbal attracted over 117.6K views with her underwhelming marks.

See the results below:

SA floored by lady's matric results
A lady's matric results went viral on TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Mzansi amazed by woman’s matric results in viral TikTok

Social media users could not believe how poor Khadijah performed and commented:

@baby_tower trolled:

“The only person who managed to give all the subjects equal attention.”

@esihle added some humour:

“Talk about consistency.”

@~Just Karabo praised the hun:

“When they talk about balancing subjects, you are the number  one person to turn to.”

@Mluleki Ntuli dusted Mzansi:

“Future doctor, well done.”

@Ongeziwe Nofuma❤️ pointed out:

“A win is a win.”

@Temar Cullen asked:

“Why were you doing six subjects?”

@belo.M said:

“You go to school for 10 months and only hear 30%, yho!”

@girl_1750 wrote

“Love a girl that stands on business!”

@Seezeee explained:

“We all have our strengths and weaknesses.”

@kidee21M said:

“Yoh, these are Powerball numbers.”

