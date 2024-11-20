A Life Sciences teacher from Cape Town stunned matriculants with her accurate prediction of an exam paper

Miss Angler schooled TikTokkers on what the learners will be tested on while reviewing an exam script

Matric pupils were stunned by how spot-on the lady was and shared their thoughts in the comments

The stressful period is almost over for the class of 2024 since the exam season is coming to an end.

The pupils have been studying hard to secure a desirable future for themselves by getting the best results.

Teacher predicts Life Sciences exam paper beforehand

Mzansi was stunned by a teacher's spot-on predictions of the Life Sciences Paper 1 exam script. Miss Angler plugged the matriculants with content to focus on to ace their big test.

South Africans were impressed with her accuracy and appreciated her generosity. The lady reviewed the government set paper to prove her predictions with a satisfactory smile on her face.

Mzansi stunned by teacher's exam predictions in viral TikTok

Social media users were impressed by the educator and commented:

@nae exclaimed:

"When I wrote that paper, I wanted to scream your name! You ate that prediction!"

@ChiGirl🥱commented:

"Oh, ma'am, I was wondering if there was a mistake when they asked what hormone was secreted in A because the pituitary gland hormones have nothing to do with water cons in the blood? I sad ADH, though."

@othamelani was stunned:

"No, you deserve a mansion, ma'am, wow."

@Nonsikee said:

"The way I smiled in that paper. Ma'am, you are the girl you think you are."

@heykidyouwantsomeamasi?😏 was grateful:

"That was a yummy paper! I'm putting my hope in your other prediction."

@Xvara wrote:

"Ma'am, the way everyone started celebrating after we wrote was because we all watched your predictions video!"

