A young woman's celebration of her acceptance into the University of the Witwatersrand has gone viral, sharing her excitement with her Wits student card

The achievement is particularly noteworthy as Wits received approximately 85,000 undergraduate applications for 2025 but could only accept around 6,000 first-year students

South Africans flooded her comments section with advice, congratulations, and playful warnings about the challenging academic journey ahead at the prestigious institution

A young woman posted a video sharing her excitement that she got into Wits University that went viral with many hopping onto the comments section to give a bit of advice. Images: @resego_rammiitlwa

Source: TikTok

Content creator @resego_rammiitlwa shared her joy in a TikTok video as she proudly displayed her student card as she joined the select group of students who earned their place in the 2025 academic year. She captioned the video:

"I am not with high school anymore, I am with WITS university. Witsies, where you at?!"

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Excellence in numbers

The 2025 intake at Wits represents the cream of South Africa's academic crop, with most accepted students boasting an Admission Point Score (APS) of 34 and above.

The university's commitment to maintaining high standards is reflected in its minimum APS requirement of 30 for any degree program.

A young woman shared a video showing her academic progress as she stated that she was no longer in high school and is moving on to university. Images: @resego_rammiitlwa

Source: TikTok

Mzansi shares wisdom and warnings

@Tyler Baudelaire welcomed:

"We are here😖, welcome Witsie🇿🇦."

@Phiwa shared inspiring advice:

"Yho Junction, you must be rich🔥...All the best that's my former university. I'm a medical specialist because of that university. But the disadvantage is that I was too focused on books. Please join societies."

@Mooi Mess warned humorously:

"Me looking at all Witsie first years not knowing they are about to die! Nkabe le Reka botlolo ya Gordons gin nou!😭😭"

@oreokame offered encouragement:

"Sis your going to ace it until the day you graduate, first job, and all the good things 💗🔥"

@Langa biyela affirmed:

"All the best. You're in the best institution."

More university journey stories

A determined Pretoria matriculant refused to let university rejection define her future, finding an innovative alternative path that has inspired thousands online with her creative approach to higher education.

A heartbreaking story emerged of a matriculant's shattered dreams after one university rejected him despite having both a bursary and provisional acceptance, highlighting the complexities of the university admission process.

Briefly News also reported on an anxious matriculant's wait for news from Stellenbosch University finally came to an end, with her emotional TikTok video offering valuable advice to others stuck in admission limbo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News