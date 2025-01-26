A young lady hoping to go to university, shared an update on social media after she waited for Stellenbosch University

In a clip, she opened up about how she felt after being placed on a waiting list for her dream university in the Western Cape

The young lady advised young people who are nervous about their futures while awaiting responses from universities

One TikTok video by a matriculant eager for a response from Stellenbosch University was relatable. She opened up about waiting for a University acceptance letter.

A matriculant on Stellenbosch University’s waiting list finally got a response and advised matric students in the same position. Image: @blossomwithbosslady / TikTok / Funky-data / Getty Images

Source: UGC

The post by the young lady received more than 20,000 likes. The matriculant was flooded with comments after sharing her ordeal before knowing what she would do in 2025.

Metriculant nervously waited for Stellenbosch University

A TikTok creator, @blossomwithbosslady, shared that she was on a waiting list but she was recently accepted at Stellenbosch University. In the video, she encouraged others to not lose hope if they were still waiting for a response.

SA congratulates Stellen University 1st year student

The video of the young woman celebrating touched young people who finished matric. Many commented on their own experiences with university rejection while others congratulated her. Read the comments below:

A matriculant offered advice after being accepted to study at Stellenbosch University. Image: @blossomwithbosslady / TikTok / Lindesberg / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Lindo commented:

"Just got a rejection letter after being waitlisted for 2 weeks 🤦🏽"

chifhiewhitney wrote:

"I'm still waiting, but I've given up, I registered at UJ"

JAMES added:

"I'm even applying at TVET, ai I've lost faith."

YT: Katlego Marumule 👑could relate:

"True 😭 I was on the waitlist at UP for like two weeks and only got accepted mid-O Week last year."

orefilwe.k exclaimed:

"Congratulations 🥺"

