“Time To Start Life in Another Province”: Young Man’s Emotional Varsity Send-Off Goes Viral
- A man's TikTok video capturing his last moments at home before departing for university has resonated with many South African students preparing for their academic journeys
- The achievement is particularly special as the creator, who earned a bachelor's pass with two distinctions, secured a spot at Wits University, which accepted only 6,000 students for 2025
- Social media users flooded the comments section with their own university relocation stories, sharing excitement and nervousness about starting new chapters in different provinces
Content creator @iamsiim_s, known for his skincare tips and educational content, shared a touching video captioned:
"POV, you leaving your parent's house to start life in another province."
The clip shows his last moments packing and saying goodbye to his home before embarking on his journey to begin his first year at Wits University.
Timing the transition
As universities across South Africa prepare for the 2025 academic year, Wits University will welcome its new first-year students on February 27, 2025.
@iamsiim_s passed his matric finals with a bachelor's pass and two distinctions and will now join thousands of students nationwide who are preparing to relocate for their studies, with 26 universities opening their doors between January and February 2025.
South Africans share their journeys
@Asanda Massango 🎀 shared excitedly:
"Next week Wednesday I'll be on a plane 😌"
@zee announced:
"Me, on Saturday. Nelson Mandela University, here I come."
@nkosazanayamantungwa revealed:
"My mom just said no UFS, so UJ it is❤️"
@ilovecherriesandpeaches declared confidently:
"Omg, i'll be unstoppable when I get to that province, I'm telling you 😭😭"
@Keamogetswe💕 joked:
"I'm SO ready, hai they've experienced me for 19 years 🙏🏽"
More university journey stories
