A proud father's heartwarming reaction to his daughter's nursing deployment to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) captured hearts after being shared on social media

The video, posted by TikTok user @petronellamkwangu, shows her father celebrating with shouts of praise upon hearing the news of her sister's achievement

South Africans flooded the comments section with emotional responses, with many relating to the pure joy of having parents celebrate their success

A woman shared a video of her father's reaction to her sister's deployment to DRC as a nurse. His shouts of praise had Mzansi dropping comments. Images: @petronellamkwangu

Source: TikTok

Content creator @petronellamkwangu, known for sharing her family moments and work life as a nurse, posted a heartwarming video capturing her father's excitement upon learning about her sister's deployment to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Her father's emotional reaction has resonated deeply with social media users.

Watch the TikTok video below.

DRC nursing deployment significance

The deployment comes at an important time when the DRC faces critical healthcare challenges, with the World Health Organization highlighting a pressing need for additional nursing professionals in the region.

Currently, nurses make up 45% of the DRC's healthcare workforce, with a significant shortage in rural areas.

A woman shared a video showing how her father celebrated the news of her sister being deployed to the DRC as a nurse to assist with their health care professional shortages. Images: @petronellamkwangu

Source: TikTok

Mzansi touched by father's pride

The comment section overflowed with emotional responses from South Africans:

@nattynambeye asked emotionally:

"Who's cutting onions 😭"

@nachi shared thoughtfully:

"Parents are the only people who are genuinely happy for the success of their children 😍"

@Florie-Flourish advised:

"First salary goes direct to this man... He is a great dad."

@PrincesssFlower reflected sadly:

"Today when I saw my name in that paper, I wished my parents were alive to celebrate with me💔 Congratulations, this is beautiful 🥳❤️"

@Rose shared hopefully:

"For my parents to rejoice like this one day 🥹🥹 Congratulations stranger ❤️🎉🎉"

@Lacherry commented with emotion:

"It hurts to know that you will never see your parents celebrate your success because they are no more... This is so beautiful and priceless."

