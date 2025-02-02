A South African father couldn't believe his eyes when his wife surprised him with traditional makoti duties after 19 years of marriage, bringing his food with a customary bow

The heartwarming family moment captured on TikTok showed both mother and daughter performing the respected cultural practice of serving the head of the family

Mzansi found humour in the situation, with many suggesting the unexpected traditional treatment must have made the father both suspicious and impressed

One woman shared a video of her mother and sister giving her dad the traditional treatment as the head of the family. Her post went viral. Images: @wandyboo

Source: TikTok

A typical family evening turned into a memorable moment when a South African wife decided to surprise her husband with traditional makoti treatment after nearly two decades of marriage. Content creator @wandyboo_ shared the hilarious video of her mom serving her dad food with a respectful bow, while her sister followed behind carrying sauce and the TV remote.

In the heartwarming clip, the husband's shock was clear as he watched his wife go all out with the tradition.

"You're behaving like this after we married for so many years?" he asked over and over, clearly touched—and a little amused—by the surprise.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Cultural significance of makoti duties

In many Southern African cultures, these gestures of respect are deeply rooted in traditional marriage customs.

Similar to lobola traditions, these practices symbolize respect and acknowledgement of family hierarchies, though many modern couples adapt these customs to suit their lifestyle.

A young woman posted a video of her mother serving her father in the traditional makoti style. Her video went viral. Images: @wandyboo

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the wholesome moment

@fifi01 joked:

"That one with a sauce wants new sneakers I'm telling you🤣🤣🤣"

@pebets.iii shared:

"Ekhaya, we do this for my father. Everyday we even bring a bowl of water for him to wash his hands before the meal 😭😭😭"

@Danai 🤍 observed:

"He's excited, impressed, scared, and suspicious all at once."

@Mini Seroke Moyo related:

"I once gave my husband this treatment and he asked if it was his last day on earth."

@Simphiwe🧸 speculated:

"Serious money is about to be asked 😂😂😂"

@Hiding_From_Ghost confessed:

"I did this and my father asked if I'm poisoning him😭"

@yoj revealed:

"😭😂😂 My mom does this if my dad bought something for her or gave her money 😭😭"

Other heartwarming relationship stories

A woman's viral TikTok rant exposed a man's questionable behaviour, sparking conversations about loyalty in modern relationships.

Briefly News also reported on celebrity couple Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy proved love conquers all as his touching audio message melted hearts nationwide.

also reported on celebrity couple Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy proved love conquers all as his touching audio message melted hearts nationwide. A wedding video caused quite a stir when it showed an unusually disinterested groom during celebrations. The footage sparked heated debates about arranged marriages and true love.

Source: Briefly News