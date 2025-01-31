One groom was spotted looking very uninterested in wedding festivities compared to his gorgeous bride

A video that shows what occupied the local man's attention is making the rounds on social media

It sparked speculations among netizens who posted theories about his state of mind on the bid day

Netizens were shocked by the vibes at a wedding. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @drlovelegodi/TikTok

Source: UGC

Weddings are supposed to be all about the love and good vibes. However, one groom looked like he was miles away.

Man shows weird vibes at wedding reception

He is seen in a viral clip texting on his phone while his stunning bride was out there dancing like there’s no tomorrow.

Like, hello? It’s your wedding day! Maybe something major happened that needed his attention.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

The rings of newlyweds were beautifully snapped. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Wedding video goes viral

TikTok user @drlovelegodi shared the footage on the platform and it got 1.4 million views in a single day.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Viewers had a lot to say about the groom's behaviour. Some argued that he was chatting to a side chick while others claimed he must have been exhausted by the commotion.

See some comments below:

@nsuku8459 said:

"He gave her what she's been crying for. 😂😂😂"

@tblo86 posted:

"His ex is somewhere with the guests trust me!"

@mamabontle commented:

"He is typing 'baby I'm shooting a music video, I'm not getting married'."

@user5210657988168 mentioned:

"She married herself! 😂😂😂 The real wife is online with him."

@user4361298299422 stated:

"The man realised that he made the biggest mistake of his life. 😢💔 😂"

@preciousmoyo500 typed:

"The guy is talking to the girlfriend on the phone. 😡 The lady is happy. 😊"

@phumi_h wrote:

"It's her day and her day alone. 😫"

@thapelo278 added:

"Baby I'm only doing this for parents, nna ke rata wena."

@pheihmoh guessed:

"The husband is chatting with the love of his life after marrying the mother of his kids. 😂🫴"

More wedding tales taking the web by storm

One bride vented on social media about the disappointment she experienced on her wedding day.

Another bride cancelled her wedding after the heartbreaking discovery of the groom's infidelity.

A video of newlyweds appearing unhappy on their wedding day got tongues wagging on social media.

Source: Briefly News