Mzansi was stunned by a newlywed couple looking miserable in their wedding video, which gained traction on TikTok

The TikTok clip showed them dressed up in a convertible, barely making eye contact or smiling

Viewers started speculating about what might have gone wrong to dampen their spirits on their special day

A couple looked sombre on their wedding day. Image: @ezimnadicarhire

Weddings are supposed to be all about love, joy, and celebrating the start of a new life together, right?

Well, one couple has got Mzansi scratching their heads with a wedding day video that feels far from the fairytale.

Wedding video spreads on TikTok

The TikTok video, posted by @ezimnadicarhire, racked up over 100k views, and let’s just say, the mood is not what viewers expected.

The newlyweds are seen dressed to the nines, looking stunning in their wedding attire while chilling in a convertible. But even with all the wedding glam, the couple barely made eye contact, and the atmosphere seemed anything but cheerful.

Forced smiles on wedding day

The couple did manage to crack a smile for the photographer, but as soon as the clicks were over, their expressions slipped right back into a sombre mood.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi people, being the curious bunch that we are, couldn’t help but speculate on what might be happening behind the scenes.

See some comments below:

@Inathi said:

"The wife is not happy."

@thandy stated:

"They are both not happy. 😳😳😳😳"

@dudue@004 asked:

"Who forced them to get married? 😳😳😳"

@tawzen posted:

"I am happy for you guys, but your facea are not make sure."

@user60578347873051 mentioned:

"Ijooh, 😭 something else went wrong here. I am sorry about they are not happy."

@9175 pointed out:

"Sebedinene first day. 😳 Wifey can't even look at him when talking. 😅😅"

@JacobTsolo commented:

"What's the use of this if people are not happy? 😂I'd rather stick to my lobolo marriage without all of this nonsense."

@SpikiriM16 added:

"Ah makoti chappies it's like she's afraid of side boyfriends."

Video of unhappy bride walking with husband

In another article, Briefly News reported that a bride appeared gloomy as she walked alongside her husband together with the bridesmaid and groomsman during her traditional wedding ceremony.

The duo wore coordinating ensembles for the occasion but the bride merged her outfit with a white piece matching her fascinator.

