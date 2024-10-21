A domestic worker who confronted her boss about the messy house has gone viral, with Mzansi loving her realness

A TikTok video shows her sitting on the couch, overwhelmed by toys scattered across the floor

Many netizens are backing her up, saying the madam should teach her kids to clean up after themselves

A domestic worker complained about a messy house. Image: @mai_silence

A domestic worker’s frustration reached its peak, and she spoke up for herself.

In a TikTok video shared by @mai_silence, she’s seen sitting on the couch, staring at a living room floor absolutely covered with toys.

Domestic worker frustrated by workload

The madam asked her why she was just sitting and playing with her phone, and she complained about the messy house.

“I don't know where to start. The whole house is messy. Look at the kitchen... This is too much, madam.”

She went on to say that the family could do a few simple chores to make her workload lighter.

Watch the video below:

Netizens support domestic worker

The video has gone viral, with netizens buzzing about the situation. Many are on the domestic worker’s side, agreeing that the mess created by the kids is just too much for one person to handle.

See some comments below:

@Ipeleng said:

"I would literally summon my kids to clear this. Even if you hired a maid, they are also human. Teach your kids respect and responsibility."

@MissK wrote:

"No, I understand auntie, really is too much. Don’t abuse your helpers like this."

@Koketsokoki stated:

"I pray this woman gets a better place to work."

@user4106000308072 commented:

"Having a helper in the house doesn't mean that we have to lose our morals and fail to teach our children the right way."

@MoSeheri shared:

"At home thina, we were told that a helper is there to help us, not to do everything for us 🥺"

@EstherDigame mentioned:

"No this is too much. The kids must learn to pick after playing. 😳😳😳"

@Kim posted:

"I swear this is Au pair life too. 🥲"

@TP highlighted:

"Lapho salary does not match the chores, hai vele aunty😏"

