Two adorable kids were caught red-handed after making a big mess, and their mom was less than pleased

In the TikTok video, the oldest sibling seemed to have all the answers as she explained why they were covered in a brown cream

Online users were in stitches as the little girl tried to talk her way out of trouble which earned her some laughs

Two kids landed in hot water after they made a big mess. Online users could not help but crack jokes after one of the kids decided to explain herself.

A Mzansi mom confronted her children, covered in a cream from head to toe. Image: TikTok/@ladykamati

The video got thousands of likes, and many people gushed over how cute the children were. Other parents could relate to how stressful it was.

Tswana mother confronts two kids after they've made a mess

@ladykamati was talking to her kids about their mischief. The two children were covered in a brown cream from head to toe. When asked what they were doing, the oldest sibling explained that they got bored because the mom would not give them the phone, and they decided to do something evil.

Watch the video below:

SA children's mischief charms Mzansi online users

Many people thought the kids were hilarious, as many love seeing children's mischief. Peeps admitted that it was even funnier when the oldest one gave an almost rational explanation.

Odireleng commented:

"Bathong with so much reasoning capacity."

RETHABILE KGOPANE commented:

"The hand gesture when she explains the "EVIL". I'm finished."

Tsatsi Tsotetsi commented:

"Le moriring. That's when I knew."

Lerato_Sbk commented:

"So they did this on purpose."

user9159550662247 commented:

"The responding part for me. Kid's are going to kill us."

