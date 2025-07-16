An American man's public outburst at restaurant staff over a compliment paid to his wife created a commotion

The heated exchange, sparked by comments about his spouse's appearance, was captured on video and shared on the TikTok platform

Social media users expressed widespread disapproval of the man's behaviour, calling him dramatic and insecure

A local man shared a video of an American man shouting at restaurant workers for a kind gesture towards his wife. Image: Sipho Mngomeo

Source: Facebook

A heated dispute unfolded at an American restaurant after a man took issue with staff complimenting his wife.

The clip of the incident was shared on Facebook by Sipho Mngomeo, sparking strong opinions and many interactions from viewers.

The video starts as the man shouting at restaurant employees, demanding to know why they told his wife she looked beautiful. The restaurant employees, who are of Indian descent, repeatedly apologise while the man insists that "America is not India" and that complimenting someone's wife is rude.

As the argument continues, the store manager joins the conversation, attempting to calm the upset customer. The person filming the encounter also apologises on behalf of the staff, explaining that they were trying to be polite and confirming that the employees apologised and probably will not repeat it.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Some social media users agreed that passing a compliment to a person in front of their partner was overstepping the mark. Image: Sipho Mngomeo

Source: Facebook

Netizens debate the customer's behaviour

The man's reaction prompted a significant online backlash, with many commenters labelling him a "drama king or queen" and expressing their disappointment. A common sentiment was that his behaviour came from insecurities, suggesting he might not want his wife to realise her beauty, fearing she might leave.

Some were curious to see the wife, jokingly stating that if she were indeed beautiful, they would also offer a compliment to annoy the husband. Others, however, acknowledged that it was not good to compliment a person in front of their partner, but agreed that the man took it too far.

User @Prettybaby Maphakge Nkambule said:

"Only in America."

User @AV Damane added:

"Drama queen! He only got annoyed because another guy gave his wife a beautiful compliment. He only gives it to her on Valentine's Day and her birthday."

User @Surprise Ntombhi Ya Mutsonga commented:

"Yes, he is overreacting, but, nje, I would feel offended as well. You don’t compliment someone else’s wife and use pet names in front of their partner. It’s rude nje! Not everything should be said out loud!"

User @Nic de Sousa shared:

"The guy feels insecure."

User @David Ross said:

"Leave your wife at home if you're going to react like this all the time she is in public."

Theo Ashimbanga noted:

"I said she is beautiful just to put a smile on her face. People are going through a lot, and sometimes a simple compliment can mean more than we realise. However, if you were offended, I apologise."

Watch the Facebook video below:

3 Briefly News articles about

A bold woman left UK restaurant employees astonished after she ate a meal, refused to pay, and calmly walked out, claiming the meal wasn't nice.

A local domestic worker had Spur restaurant employees stressed after pretending to be an angry, dissatisfied customer, but social media users did not find the joke funny.

A local man went behind the counter at the McDonald's, straight to the kitchen, threatening to assault a female employee who was ready to defend herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News