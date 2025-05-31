A South African woman in the UK caused a stir after walking out of a restaurant without paying

The funny video, posted to TikTok, showed her confronting the restaurant staff about serving bad-tasting food even though she finished it

Social media users were in stitches, shocked seeing her in action, with many saying they were following her for the chaos she causes

A funny South African woman living in the UK refused to pay her restaurant bill after eating. Image: @ukthano

Source: TikTok

A bold woman left UK restaurant staff astonished when she ate a meal, refused to pay, and calmly walked out.

The moment posted by @ukthanos on TikTok had people laughing, shaking their heads, and thanking her for entertaining them.

The woman confronts the restaurant employees

After finishing her food, the waiter brought @ukthanos the bill. She asked what the bill was for and demanded that he take it to the restaurant manager. She criticised the restaurant, saying they buy food from Aldi and overcharge. The waiter tried to explain the rules, but she stood firm.

Another employee stepped in, but @ukthanos whipped out multiple bank cards and said the money wasn't an issue; the food, however, wasn't edible. She said she only ate to avoid offending the chef, then confidently stood up and left, saying she’d show them exactly how she wasn't paying.

After the manager came to listen to the woman's complaint about her meal, she flashed her cards, saying she wasn't broke. Image: @ukthano

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the lady's cheeky video

Social media users flooded the comments section, sharing how entertained they were, and filled the feed with humour. Many said they wished they had her confidence, while others sympathised with the poor waiter in the drama.

Some joked that the second staff member didn’t stand a chance against her. Others, said jokingly, she needed to come home to Mzansi because she was embarrassing the whole country in the UK.

User @DontBotherMe_x said:

"Nah, this was me and my friends went tgi and omg the food was renkkk the bill came up to £140 we didn’t pay all that we paid £60 and left."

User @BienBenitaSell$ added:

"She lives for chaos."

User @𝐇♚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐧 shared:

"Loving way she flexes her card, said I got many different cards I can swipe and transfer and heavy on that when she says money is not the problem 😂😂."

User @Yanii_S commented:

"Your face getting into character when the manager approaches 😭."

User @𝓘𝓽𝓼𝓳𝓮𝓼𝓼𝓲𝓬𝓪𝓵𝓱𝔁 shared:

"Next time, please invite me for free food, I can also walk beautifully 😩😩."

User @officialtashatay said:

"You people need to start being able to differentiate entertainment from reality because I was there with her that very day and she definitely paid, just watch the content and enjoy it 😂🤣😂."

Watch the TikTok video below:

