An American mom’s hilarious and musical way of revealing her 12th pregnancy to her 11 children went viral

She dropped the surprise in the middle of a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air-style rap and shared the clip on Instagram.

Social media users couldn’t help but laugh at the older kids’ stunned faces and raised questions about big family life

An American mom sparked a huge online debate after revealing she was expecting her 12th child, surprising her kids, who were not expecting the news.

The moment was posted on Instagram by @thecollinskidsfamily, and viewers flooded the comment section, noting how the older kids' faces changed, giving advice, and congratulating the mom.

Fresh Prince baby reveal vibes

In the video, the family kicks off a rap session to the beat of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song. While her kids make the beat and moves, the mom took centre stage and rapped her 'life story', swapping the line to say she’s a mom of 12. But none of the kids clocked the change until she revealed she said 12, instead of 11. Then one finally noticed and asked the big question.

That’s when things exploded. The littles were overjoyed and started asking many questions; some were hyped, and the energy was all over the place. The two oldest, however, just went silent, with one of them walking off-screen, completely stunned. The mum laughed at their delayed reaction and proudly let the surprise settle in.

Netizens react to the pregnancy news

The clip gained 22K likes and over 2K comments from social media users who couldn't stop talking about the kids' reactions. Many thought the older ones were not impressed and dropped jokes about them already planning their escape.

Some respected the family’s faith-driven perspective, calling the children blessings. Others were genuinely curious about how they managed to give each kid enough attention, with some advising the mom to consider how their older kids probably feel.

User @aciefitgirl said:

"The older kids are over it 😵‍💫."

User @eva_mrg78 added:

"They should have this fam under investigation because homeschooling and keeping on having kids, I'm sure the kids are raising them, and they should enjoy school and friends."

User @tmy.ldn shared:

"This is so weird."

User @deeveebee85 said:

"Gorgeous kids. Absolutely beautiful, but those oldest ones aren't thrilled at all. The oldest is definitely OVER this "vrap."

User @giannasaucedo8 commented:

"What happened to 'my body, my choice”? Nobody feels entitled to an opinion on the baby when a woman wants to terminate, but you all feel entitled to your opinion when she chooses to give birth. It doesn’t make any sense. I think she has a beautiful family🩷."

User @mrjamesbmx shared:

"Pregnancy Addiction is real."

