“Rare Level of Maturity”: 2 Baby Mamas With Same Baby Daddy Go on a Date With Their Kids, SA’s Wowed
- Two women who share the same baby daddy united to take their kids on a heartwarming sibling playdate
- The women shared laughter and joy during the outing, later sharing a video on TikTok
- Their bond and maturity inspired many social media users, sparking admiration and discussions online
Two women who are no longer romantically involved with the father of their kids have formed a positive relationship so that their kids can grow up knowing each other, proving that love and laughter can exist beyond past relationships.
One baby mama, whose TikTok handle is @mabuyiie, shared a video of an outing with her baby daddy's baby mama and her kid, and the clip gained traction, attracting thousands of views.
The huns on a date with kids
In the clip, the two women laugh and chat as their kids enjoy a day filled with games and fun at a restaurant. The children are seen sliding down colourful slides, climbing play structures, and giggling joyfully while the moms take selfies and videos together.
The two huns leave SA stunned
The display of unity and sisterhood deeply moved social media users. Many praised the huns for being mature and putting their kids first, while others said it was not possible to do such with their kids ' fathers' baby mamas.
User @mulindaompha shared:
"The kids will grow up with such an amazing bond.... this is beautiful 🥰🥰."
User ThandoThandaza95 said:
"I wouldn’t mind .. 🥰 as long as there’s mutual respect and love."
User @9575 added:
"That rare level of maturity. I'm proud of you girls. Kids deserve to know each other, really❤️."
User @tolokazi commented:
"I went to my ex's baby mama this weekend for her dads funeral bcz sana lasisi wandithanda ndijola no tata wengane yakhe plus ndizithandela unyana wabo . Wish we could stop hating each other. I love this."
User @2024 added:
"Isithembu loading."
"Blessings will follow you": Woman takes parents to first hotel stay on 50th anniversary, SA's moved
User @Luthandomuhle shared:
"I want this for my kids. May the father of my children marry someone as kind as me."
