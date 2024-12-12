One young lady was left devastated after she discovered her man had paid lobola for his baby mama

The woman shared how the gent expressed to her family that he would be coming to pay her lobola

The clip sparked a huge chatter, and it went viral, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

A lady received the shock of her life after she discovered her man had paid lobola for a different woman, and she took to social media to show it off.

A hun caught her man paying lobola for his baby mama in a TikTok video. Image: Westend61/Getty Images and @shezi2293/TikTok

Girlfriend catches bae paying lobola for baby mama

The TikTok clip, which has stirred strong reactions across Mzansi, highlights a betrayal that left viewers shocked and debating relationship ethics.

While taking to her caption, the hun, who goes by the social media handle @shezi2293, expressed how her man had allegedly paid lobola for his baby mama, who he had lied about when confronted by @shezi229. The woman also said that the man informed her family that he would come by to pay her lobola.

In the video, the man can be seen dressed in a traditional outfit that matches his bae, who is all dressed in blue. The video became an instant hit, gathering many views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA is in disbelief over the woman's story

Mzansi netizens were stunned by the woman's confession, and many flooded the comments section, expressing a mix of disbelief and outrage while some inquired about information.

Lethabo added:

"The suspect is probably from Limpopo."

Username wrote:

"Bathong, that man looks like my Fiancé."

NailsbyJowi commented

"Jesus, the way he was dancing, he looked happier than the wife."

Witnes_ sunflower expressed:

"Yoooh this guy... I know someone who is also his girlfriend.. and I was also shocked that he is getting married to the baby mama."

Kuhlembebe29 simply:

"You won Sisi, imagine having a dishonest man for the rest of your life."

