A woman on TikTok was excited about her lobola day and filmed footage to cherish forever

The lady was overjoyed that her man kept his promise of one day giving her his surname and a ring

Social media users were moved by the fairytale-like event and showered the lady with lovely messages in a thread of 4.3K comments

Marriage is one of the best celebrations for a couple in love, and the African culture still applies ancient traditions to make the moment sacred.

A lady showed off her wholesome lobola proceedings on TikTok. Image: @sindiswa.ngcobo

Source: TikTok

A lady on TikTok shared her special day with 3.5 million people after her lobola video went viral.

Lady shows off dreamy lobola on TikTok

A lover girl was filled with pure joy when her man’s family showed up at her gate, reciting their clan names and begging for her family to open the gate. The gents were welcomed warmly by the bride’s tribe and started the lobola negotiations.

After a decision was made on the dowry, a celebration awaited for the two families. The lady’s family had prepared a yummy lunch for everyone to enjoy at a beautifully decorated table in the dining area.

The wholesome event melted people and generated 3.5 million views and over 4K comments on TikTok. The bride captioned her post:

“Not a single unkempt promise.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi warmed by wholesale lobola proceedings

Social media users gushed over the lovely event and commented:

@senziemtolo could not stop blushing:

“I smiled throughout the video. This is beautiful. Congratulations.”

@Nosipho pointed out:

“No one is talking about how clean and beautiful the home is.”

@user9678571 shared compliments:

“I’m Pedi, and what I love most about my Zulu nation is the upkeep of their culture and tradition. Unmistakably elite.”

@Kathyryn🧚‍♀️✨ realised:

“I think I’m getting married soon; the signs are more than enough.”

@𝒦𝓊𝓀𝒾🪼 decided:

“Clapping for others until my turn comes.”

@Advocate Bae shared:

“I am from Zimbabwe, and I must say our African culture is beautiful.”

@Café_do_Uige melted:

“The way this video warmed my heart. Our African traditional weddings are so beautiful.”

SA debates over reasonable lobola prices in 2024

Briefly News also reported that a gent on TikTok led a lengthy online debate about the dowry and what the reasonable lobola price should be. Men and women gathered to share their opinions on the topic, leaving the comments section chaotic.

Mzansi participated in the conversation with almost 3K opposing messages.

