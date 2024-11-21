A gent on TikTok led a lengthy online debate about the dowry and what the reasonable lobola price should be

Men and women gathered to share their opinions on the topic, leaving the comments section chaotic

Mzansi participated in the conversation with almost 3K opposing messages

The African culture still kept its ancient traditions, including the importance of dowry before marriage.

South Africans explored the concept of lobola in a viral TikTok video that sparked great discussion.

SA debate over reasonable lobola price

Lobola is one of the first steps a man takes to show his significant other's family that he is interested in marrying her. The groom's family gives the dowry to the father or oldest uncle.

In ancient times, the bride's price was paid in the form of cattle because that was how wealth was measured; today, money talks. The lobola differs from household to household because of their standards and the "quality" of the bride.

The bride price is much higher if the lady has no kids, went to school and graduated university, never married, and can do house chores. Although this might look and seem like an unrealistic resume, some women are groomed at a young age to fit the standard role of the perfect makoti.

Mzansi debated over the reasonable lobola price, with some demanding R100K and others settling for R3K. The creator of the post highlighted:

"Lobola is to create a relationship, not to repay or compensate for you or your family's investment in you."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi names reasonable lobola price in viral TikTok video

Social media users participated in the heated discussion and commented:

@Gugu_Nxumalo explained:

"My dad said he would charge R20k, provided that my partner would cover the costs of the celebrations that would take place, build me a house, and ensure our children would be put into good schools."

@Big Tendie highlighted:

"R60k max. I should be able to return your money immediately if you act up."

@TooLeeMdlalose shared:

"My hubby paid R72k in total, and since my parents passed away when I was small, they gave me all the cash to use for my wedding."

@Sandiselwe Kubeka made SA chuckle:

"My dad said if it happens that someone wants to pay lobola, he won't take it because I am ill-mannered and lazy."

@Manoko. Commented:

"R25k max for me. Anything more than that defeats the whole purpose."

@AmeenahBintsalim said:

"11 cows, that's the lobola traditionally. Then subtract a cow depending on how many kids the wife has outside."

@Nozah444 wrote:

"For me, it should depend on the woman's qualification and what she brings to the table. If she owns her property, what she earns should also be considered."

@TSHEPANG_M said:

"R40k is enough. There is no white wedding, and we still need to build."

