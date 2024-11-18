A lady stunned Mzansi when she announced that she was ready for marriage after being divorced multiple times

The woman listed all of her failed relationships and the period she was in them for Mzansi to compare

Social media users were baffled by her urge to get married and shared their thoughts in the comments

Some relationships are meant to be seasonal, while some last for a lifetime, where marriage is the reward.

Mzansi was stunned by a lady hungry for her fourth marriage. Image: @sinazobambeni2

Source: TikTok

One lady tried to turn all her seasonal lovers into husbands and now has a record of three failed marriages.

Woman hungry for marriage after three divorces

South African women have shared their different relationship dynamics and why they settle with cheating partners. Many of them also gave up being in monogamous relationships and looked into polygamy.

Mzansi was stunned after a woman who had been divorced three times announced that she was ready for her fourth marriage. Her first marriage was in 2010 and only lasted for three years. In 2015, she found love again, but only to end things in 2019.

The third marriage was in 2022 and only lasted two years. She said:

"I am ready to say I do again."

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to lady hungry for marriage

Social media users were amazed by the woman's urge to find love again and commented:

@Brownskin said:

"Oh, you really fed your family."

@Zina_and_Mom commented:

"I know lobola heist when I see one."

@Mandebele shared her story:

"Yho, you're really strong. I got divorced in 2011, and it took a lot of therapy to get married again. Please do seek therapy and God's face before the next step. Marriage is a character-building exercise."

@ThobelaMonde rooted for the lady:

"Never allow a person to tell you how to live your life; congratulations, dear."

@limo trolled:

"Our Mzansi Elizabeth Taylor."

@blessedkid48 was floored:

"You took business management too seriously."

@Darkie LaMantlotshane:

"Sinazo, what is in your bath water?"

Woman dresses up to pay lobola for second wife

Briefly News also reported that a Mzansi lady was excited about her husband taking a second wife and made sure to dress to impress. Leeto Lakganya rocked a new makoti outfit, beat her face for the Gods and installed a silky weave as she accompanied her man to pay lobola for another woman.

Social media users showered the woman with compliments but could not shake off the image of her mature husband.

Source: Briefly News