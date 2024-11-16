A young girl arrived home not knowing that her life was about to change forever following her school trip

In a TikTok video, her parents captured the reaction she had to welcoming a new family member out of nowhere

People were touched when the girl returned home to discover a special surprise after leaving her mom pregnant

A TikTok post of a girl sharing an emotional moment with her mother was a hit with netizens. The clip highlighted how close the child is to her family.

A TikTok video shows a girl who got a big surprise from her expecting mom. Image: @lukhona_mdingi

Source: TikTok

Many people were touched after seeing the family moment shared on TikTok. The young girl who came home to unexpected news went viral with over a million views, and her reaction got more than 180,000 likes online.

Girl expects to find mom pregnant at home

In a TikTok video, a young girl, @sine_kelenjani, came home thinking her mom would still be pregnant. Much to her surprise, she walked in, and her family presented her with a new sibling. The girl was moved to tears. Watch the video below:

SA moved by girl's reaction to baby sister

Many people commented that they were touched by the child's reaction. Online users congratulated the family on their new addition.

mrs.m_theprayingwife commented:

"The bond that is being formed through those tears, that love. Nothing can ever break it."

Sandile Nomhle Dube wrote:

"That’s her best friend."

Yollanda Mbovu said:

"Daddy even knows what time lil sis was born 🥺 ooh man present fathers are everything."

Chopo211121 gushed:

"When she noticed nothing in the belly, she panicked a little until she saw the baby."

Malumekazi la_Gama noted:

"I love how everyone is gentle with big sister."

lubabalo was moved:

"But guys, did you see how she looked at the tummy and realised that the baby bump was not there, so cute?"

worklifenobalanceoh cheered:

"What a warm family."

Woman shows how son "predicted" birth of twin siblings

Briefly News previously reported that some moments are just too wild to ignore. A woman recently got TikTok buzzing after sharing how her then 5-year-old son foresaw her twin babies' arrival to the world.

She shared a picture displaying the boy's drawing of their family, featuring two mysterious tiny figures above them.

In the image on the page @margojoanbeck, the boy had drawn his family in blue and the small floating figures in red. The mom explained that it initially seemed odd, but the twins were born a year later.

Source: Briefly News