Young Girl Surprised With New-Born Sibling in TikTok Video With 1.5M Views, SA Hearts Warmed
- A young girl arrived home not knowing that her life was about to change forever following her school trip
- In a TikTok video, her parents captured the reaction she had to welcoming a new family member out of nowhere
- People were touched when the girl returned home to discover a special surprise after leaving her mom pregnant
A TikTok post of a girl sharing an emotional moment with her mother was a hit with netizens. The clip highlighted how close the child is to her family.
Many people were touched after seeing the family moment shared on TikTok. The young girl who came home to unexpected news went viral with over a million views, and her reaction got more than 180,000 likes online.
Girl expects to find mom pregnant at home
In a TikTok video, a young girl, @sine_kelenjani, came home thinking her mom would still be pregnant. Much to her surprise, she walked in, and her family presented her with a new sibling. The girl was moved to tears. Watch the video below:
SA moved by girl's reaction to baby sister
Many people commented that they were touched by the child's reaction. Online users congratulated the family on their new addition.
mrs.m_theprayingwife commented:
"The bond that is being formed through those tears, that love. Nothing can ever break it."
Sandile Nomhle Dube wrote:
"That’s her best friend."
Yollanda Mbovu said:
"Daddy even knows what time lil sis was born 🥺 ooh man present fathers are everything."
Chopo211121 gushed:
"When she noticed nothing in the belly, she panicked a little until she saw the baby."
Malumekazi la_Gama noted:
"I love how everyone is gentle with big sister."
lubabalo was moved:
"But guys, did you see how she looked at the tummy and realised that the baby bump was not there, so cute?"
worklifenobalanceoh cheered:
"What a warm family."
