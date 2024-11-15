One mom shared how her 5-year-old son’s drawing predicted the birth of her twin babies, leaving Mzansi amazed

Some moments are just too wild to ignore! A woman recently got TikTok buzzing after sharing how her then 5-year-old son foresaw her twin babies' arrival to the world.

Vision captured in a drawing

She shared a picture displaying a drawing the boy made of their family, featuring two mysterious tiny figures above them.

In the image on the page @margojoanbeck, the boy had drawn his family in blue, and the floating small figures in red. The mom explained that it seemed odd at first, but the twins were born a year later.

Mzansi reacts to the visionary kid

The post gained massive traction and got tongues wagging about the boy's remarkable foresight.

The comments section turned into a mix of amazement and jokes. Some netizens cheekily asked for drawings depicting their wishes.

@Sandi joked:

"Can he draw me with a flat tummy? 😂😂"

@Lachi shared:

Same her my daughter came back from school with a drawing of me pregnant, after 2 weeks I found out I was pregnant, her brother is 2yrs 8mnths😂

@KgosigadiMamepeJoy stated:

"My brother used to draw pictures of our family of 4 with a little boy in the background and would say that's his lil bro. Mom had another son a few years later."

@Rele commented:

"Tell him to draw me with a big car, big house and twins on the side. 🥰😁"

@user8240726954885 wrote:

"Dude saw angels coming down to bless y'all. 🥺"

@gordonthegreat1 mentioned:

"Next time he should draw a bag full of money. 😏😏"

@Mugikuriuyu typed:

"He saw them coming."

@JustineGray added:

"This gave me goosebumps!"

