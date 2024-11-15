“He Saw Them Coming”: Boy’s Family Drawing Predicts Birth of Twin Siblings, Mzansi in Awe
- One mom shared how her 5-year-old son’s drawing predicted the birth of her twin babies, leaving Mzansi amazed
- The child’s drawing showed his family and two tiny figures above them, hinting at twins to come
- Netizens were both stunned and amused, with some jokingly asking for lucky predictions of their own
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Some moments are just too wild to ignore! A woman recently got TikTok buzzing after sharing how her then 5-year-old son foresaw her twin babies' arrival to the world.
Vision captured in a drawing
She shared a picture displaying a drawing the boy made of their family, featuring two mysterious tiny figures above them.
In the image on the page @margojoanbeck, the boy had drawn his family in blue, and the floating small figures in red. The mom explained that it seemed odd at first, but the twins were born a year later.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
Mzansi reacts to the visionary kid
The post gained massive traction and got tongues wagging about the boy's remarkable foresight.
See the post here:
The comments section turned into a mix of amazement and jokes. Some netizens cheekily asked for drawings depicting their wishes.
See some reactions below:
@Sandi joked:
"Can he draw me with a flat tummy? 😂😂"
@Lachi shared:
Same her my daughter came back from school with a drawing of me pregnant, after 2 weeks I found out I was pregnant, her brother is 2yrs 8mnths😂
@KgosigadiMamepeJoy stated:
"My brother used to draw pictures of our family of 4 with a little boy in the background and would say that's his lil bro. Mom had another son a few years later."
@Rele commented:
"Tell him to draw me with a big car, big house and twins on the side. 🥰😁"
@user8240726954885 wrote:
"Dude saw angels coming down to bless y'all. 🥺"
@gordonthegreat1 mentioned:
"Next time he should draw a bag full of money. 😏😏"
@Mugikuriuyu typed:
"He saw them coming."
@JustineGray added:
"This gave me goosebumps!"
American man predicts SA Powerball numbers
In another article, Briefly News reported that taking a chance can sometimes be worth the risk, as unexpected opportunities may lead to extraordinary outcomes.
Thousands of kilometres away, an American man shared his predictions in a video for one of South Africa's lottery games, with many hoping for a monetary miracle.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za