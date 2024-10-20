The South African Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of the country

There are also threats of flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape over the next few days

South Africans are excited about the rain, as many provinces are experiencing water cuts

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for disruptive rainfall in parts of the country, but South Africans welcome it. Image: Patrick Pleul/ The Good Brigade.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for potential disruptive weather in some parts of the country, but citizens have welcomed the news.

With many parts of the country experiencing droughts or sustained water cuts, South Africans are eager to receive relief.

Many took to social media to thank the weather Gods following the latest warning.

Weather warning issued for parts of SA

SAWS issued a weather warning for parts of the country to brace for disruptive weather over the next few days.

According to SAWS, parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), the Free State, and Mpumalanga are expected to experience severe thunderstorms.

Disruptive rain, which could cause localised flooding, is also predicted for parts of the Eastern Cape, spreading towards KZN.

In a media release, SAWS noted that the weather has been relatively calm, but not for long.

“This is set to change with the arrival of a cut-off low pressure system, which will impact the southern, central, and eastern provinces from Sunday, 20 October, until Tuesday, 22 October.

Citizens celebrate the prospect of rain

Social media users are glad to have some form of precipitation despite the threat of bad weather.

Carly Nombaba Tshabalala said:

“We need that rain in Gauteng. We don't have water.”

Hlehle Ruth added:

“We need rain. The Free State is very dry.”

Sassa Srd Beneficiary said:

“Now this is news. Thank you for the update.”

Tumelo Mokgotho said:

“Please. Our cattle need the rain here in Kwaggafontein.”

Nyash Silicon exclaimed:

“We are ready.”

Kedibone Phogole said:

“We need rain here in Limpopo.”

Severe thunderstorms expected in KZN

