Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Explains His Role in the Zulu Royal Family

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi explained to the Pietermaritzburg High Court that his role as traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation was integral

Buthelezi was responding to court papers filed by Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu who claims that he does not have legal bearing to participate in royal affairs

Buthelezi added that his role was conferred onto his family in 1954 King Cyprian which means that he has been given the capacity to initiate Royal Family meetings

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Zulu nation's traditional prime minister, has asserted that his position grants him the authority to hold Royal Family meetings.

Buthelezi was responding in courts papers after Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court to ask the court to nullify his role as she believes that he has no actual authority, according to IOL.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says that his role as traditional Prime Minister allows him to participate in Royal Family affairs. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Buthelezi should not be allowed to engage in royal wars, according to Queen Sibongile and her daughters Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, believing that position as traditional prime minister is constitutionally unrecognised.

Buthelezi has opposed the queen's assertion and stated that his role has been conferred to the Buthelezis of Mahlabathini in Ulundi by King Cyprian in 1954. He also noted that previous occasions where he had convened royal family meetings despite Queen Sibongile's claims.

Buthelezi contends that because he is the son of Princess Constance Magogo and grew up in the Zulu royal court, he is also a member of the royal family.

In her application to the court, Queen Sibongile says that Buthelezi's interference in royal affairs was shameful and an "act of desperation", according to TimesLIVE.

Battle for the Royal Throne continues, Zulu King Misuzulu to call a meeting

Briefly News previously reported that as the succession dispute continues, Zulu King Misuzulu is set to hold an emergency meeting with the Zulu Royal Family's houses.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Zulu traditional prime minister, said the monarch will convene a meeting in response to a letter reportedly sent by members of the royal family to KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, according to a report by News24.

Buthelezi added there has been confusion in the Zulu Nation due to the number of people claiming to be speaking on behalf of the Royal Family. He added that this confusion was also aided by the media.

