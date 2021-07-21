Zulu King Misuzulu is said that to be planning a meeting to address a number of issues facing the Zulu Royal Family

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been accused of manipulating the Zulu monarchy by Prince Thokozani Zulu

Buthelezi says the meeting will address the problem of individuals claiming to be speaking on behalf of the royal family

As the succession dispute continues, Zulu King Misuzulu is set to hold an emergency meeting with the Zulu Royal Family's houses.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Zulu traditional prime minister, said the monarch will convene a meeting in response to a letter reportedly sent by members of the royal family to KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, according to a report by News24.

King Misuzulu is said to be planning a meeting to addresses the rising tensions within the Zulu Royal Family. Images: AFP

"His majesty believes that this meeting is both urgent and necessary due to the confusion that has been created in the public space on who constitutes the royal family and who speaks on behalf of the royal family," said Buthelezi

Buthelezi added there has been confusion in the Zulu Nation due to the number of people claiming to be speaking on behalf of the Royal Family. He added that this confusion was also aided by the media.

He read the letter allegedly sent by the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's sister, Princess Thembi, during the briefing on Tuesday. Premier Sihle Zikalala was asked in the letter to recognise Prince Simakade Zulu as the heir to the throne.

Buthelezi also read two more letters, one of which stated that the late king's wife, Queen MaDlamini, would be the ideal candidate to take over as queen regent while the family dealt with internal politics.

The other letter, sent to Misuzulu, requests that he refrain from acting as King of the Zulu people, claiming that doing so would be dishonest.

Prince Thokozani Zulu accuses Mangosuthu Buthelezi of controlling King Misuzulu

Prince Thokozani Zulu wrote a letter in which he stated that Mangosuthu Buthelezi is abusing his powerful political position.

Zulu was referring to an incident in which King Misuzulu struggled with his speech while addressing the Zulu Nation amid violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal. Speculation had risen that Buthelezi had forced King Misuzulu to say the speech.

The incident, according to Zulu, is reprehensible and evidence that the Zulu monarchy has been weakened, with Buthelezi playing a role.

He went on to claim that King Misuzulu is now despised by the majority of South Africans, a scenario that could have been prevented.

AmaZulu King pleads for peace and calm as riots and looting continue

Briefly News King MisuZulu Ka Zwelithini addressed the Zulu Nation on Wednesday and pleaded with the nation not to participate in riots and looting currently taking place in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

King MisuZulu called for calm and peace to be restored in the province. He further stated that he could never have anticipated witnessing such violence after the deaths of his mother and father, according to a report by IOL.

He said he has been overcome with humiliation, as fingers pointed to the Zulu Nation as instigators of the violence seen in the province.

King Misuzulu shared his concern for the economy and how it was gravely affected by the looting, theft and destruction of infrastructure.

"This chaos is destroying our country and the economy but those who will suffer the most are poor of the poorest. The vulnerable when food is not delivered, we will go hungry,” said King Misuzulu in a quote by SABC News.

Violent protests broke out in the KwaZulu-Natal province in response to the arrest and imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma for being in contempt of court. Zuma was sentenced to 15-months in prison by the Constitutional Court.

King MisuZulu stated that he understood that unemployment could have been the motive for the looting but he called on his people to recognise the damage caused by their actions.

