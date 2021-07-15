AmaZulu King Pleads For Peace And Calm As Riots And Looting Continue

On Wednesday, the AmaZulu King called for peace and calm as violent protests and looting continues in KwaZulu-Natal

He said that he was overwhelmed by the violence and never imagined he would be witnessing such after the death of his parents

He implored the Zulu Nation to stop the theft and the destroying businesses stating that it will have a negative impact on the economy

King MisuZulu Ka Zwelithini addressed the Zulu Nation on Wednesday and pleaded with the nation not to participate in riots and looting currently taking place in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

King MisuZulu called for calm and peace to be restored in the province. He further stated that he could never have anticipated witnessing such violence after the deaths of his mother and father, according to a report by IOL.

King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini called on the Zulu Nation to put an end to the violence and looting happening in the KwaZulu-Natal province. Image: AFP/Getty Images

He said he has been overcome with humiliation, as fingers pointed to the Zulu Nation as instigators of the violence seen in the province.

King Misuzulu shared his concern for the economy and how it was gravely affected by the looting, theft and destruction of infrastructure.

"This chaos is destroying our country and the economy but those who will suffer the most are poor of the poorest. The vulnerable when food is not delivered, we will go hungry,” said King Misuzulu in a quote by SABC News.

Violent protests broke out in the KwaZulu-Natal province in response to the arrest and imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma for being in contempt of court. Zuma was sentenced to 15-months in prison by the Constitutional Court.

King MisuZulu stated that he understood that unemployment could have been the motive for the looting but he called on his people to recognise the damage caused by their actions.

King MisuZulu noted that crucial medication and Covid-19 vaccination programmes have to be halted as a result of the looting and ongoing violence.

"I appeal to the Zulu nation to withdraw from destroying the nation. I appeal for calm and peace to be restored," he said.

Heartbreaking stories of the ailing masses and the businesses lost to destruction

Briefly News previously reported that chaos has become the order of the day with the wailing cries of pain and destruction the only sound to pierce the once relative peace of the night across South Africa.

Many untold stories feature prominently in what has become a raging cascade of suffering, particularly in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the two provinces at the forefront of the country's battle against total lawlessness.

The extent of it all is unspeakable with the damage to property, including malls, shops, warehouses and residential houses, amounting to excessive amounts.

In the midst of it, Briefly News reached out to the ordinary citizens of South Africa; those who have borne the brunt of a new kind of pandemic, one which started as a protest against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma but soon spiralled into a frenzy of glaring criminality.

Nkosinathi Ngcobo, who is a taxi driver, said:

"The looting has affected all of us including hawkers. There's no one at the ranks."

Winkie Mahlangu, who is a manager at a kitchen supplies store, wrote:

"I was supposed to have got stock on the weekend but the trucks are stuck due to the fear of being looted."

