Businesswoman and socialite, Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, is reportedly looking to buy a new football club after Royal AM was liquidated

MaMkhize is said to be engaged in ongoing negotiations to acquire the club, which is based in the Kingdom of Eswatini

The talks have been positive, despite the possible obstacle of the current club boss, Bheki “Rubber” Simelane

Former owner of the now-defunct Premier Soccer League side Royal AM, Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, has reportedly expressed interest in purchasing a football club abroad. This follows earlier speculation linking her with Moneni Pirates, a community club based in Eswatini. However, those reports were dismissed by the club's chairman, Thulani Xaba.

Ironically, the latest club to catch the eye of the flamboyant South African businesswoman is also based in Eswatini. Mkhize, who lost control of Royal AM following a string of financial and tax troubles that ultimately led to the club being placed under curatorship and liquidated, is said to have set her sights on Mbabane Highlanders.

Talks reportedly underway

According to reports, Mkhize has already travelled to Eswatini and engaged in discussions with the Highlanders’ leadership about taking over ownership from Bheki "Rubber" Simelane, who was at the helm of the club last season.

A source who spoke to Soccer Laduma revealed that negotiations are progressing well and that MaMkhize is likely to conclude the deal if all goes smoothly.

Internal politics may derail deal

While talks appear to be heading in a positive direction, internal politics within the club could pose a significant stumbling block. The source noted that Simelane still harbours an interest in running the club next season, which could prove decisive in whether or not the deal is finalised.

When contacted for comment, Simelane confirmed the circulating rumours but responded with a hint of disappointment. He emphasised that he had poured considerable financial resources into the club and was instrumental in steering them clear of relegation last season.

The history of Mbabane Highlanders

The club is the most successful in Eswatini, having won more national titles than any other side, despite enduring a 24-year drought since their last league triumph in 2001.

MaMkhize's disappointing story with Royal AM

Royal AM failed to secure a takeover and resolve its financial issues leading to it being expelled from the PSL. The team, which has been under the curatorship of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) due to unpaid taxes, was unable to overcome the ongoing legal battle against Mkhize.

Court interdict delays, but doesn’t prevent expulsion

Mkhize filed a court interdict in a last-ditch effort to delay the decision. However, the interdict was dismissed earlier and further sealing the fate of Royal AM.

Despite the interdict’s failure, it temporarily delayed the inevitable confirmation of the club's expulsion, leaving the PSL with no other option but to proceed with the meeting that decided its fate.

According to an official circular from PSL legal counsel Michael Murphy, the BOG meeting was adjourned in anticipation of the Gauteng High Court's ruling on the interdict.

Once the interdict was dismissed, the meeting was able to continue, albeit with the expulsion confirmed.

Financial and legal trouble for Royal AM

Briefly News previously reported that Royal AM is currently under curatorship due to a significant tax debt, estimated to be around R40 million.

The debt is reportedly linked to the club’s president, Shauwn Mkhize, and her family trust. This financial instability has only worsened the club’s situation, as it has not been able to honor its obligations on and off the pitch.

