A South African content creator has gone viral after sharing an insightful tour of an affordable tableware factory shop in Boksburg

The woman showcased high-quality tableware, including plates, bowls, and serving platters, with prices starting as low as R5 on TikTok on 31 May 2026

The post triggered comments from consumers who vouched for the brand's long-lasting durability, while others helped expand the location guide

A woman showcased an extensive range of stock inside a popular local factory shop. Image: @meet_therughubars

Source: TikTok

Budget-conscious shoppers across Mzansi are rushing to update their kitchen cabinets after a local lifestyle creator uncovered a massive retail bargain in Johannesburg. During a shopping trip, TikTok user @meet_therughubars filmed her walk-through of the Continental Tableware factory outlet, sparking instant excitement online.

The creator showed off a wide variety of kitchen essentials, including classic side plates on sale for R15 each, pasta bowls priced at R30, and sturdy black serving plates for R50. The store even featured clearance bins where items like cups and saucers were being sold for R5 each.

Good quality tableware at affordable prices

In addition to the individual items, TikTok user @meet_therughubars shared that the store features large boxes of mixed dinnerware starting at R500. She pointed out that buying these pre-packed bulk boxes offers even more discounts for anyone moving into a new home or setting up a restaurant. She also showcased different tiers of the shop, explaining that they stock everything from first-grade premium stock to slightly flawed, heavily discounted seconds, allowing buyers to choose according to their budget.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

Locals applaud the Continental for unmatched quality

The post generated positive engagement as viewers flooded the comment section to thank the creator for the helpful shopping tip. Many vouched for the brand, stating that their own tableware sets bought from the factory shop lasted for decades due to their excellent durability. Some promised to visit the outlet soon to get some of the items showcased. A helpful viewer plugged Cape Town locals, noting that the Mother City hosts its own factory shop branch in Blackheath.

Viewers were excited to see the gorgeous tableware finds. Image: Nnthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Mami Uhi asked:

"Do you know if there is a factory shop for Continental linen, please?"

User @Joe commented:

"Good quality stuff. I've been buying here for the last 15 years."

User @ Nokulunga said:

"Thanks for the plug, sister 🥰."

User @ Mandi said:

"I've been a client for years."

User @Mzi Ningi Hlubikazi 🇿🇦 shared:

"Cape Townians, it's in Black Heath."

User @Gerda Vermaak added:

"Bought my plates 21 years ago there. And still nice!"

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Source: Briefly News