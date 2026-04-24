A South African creator uncovered a range of cast-iron cookware that bears a striking resemblance to the iconic French luxury brand

The video was shared on Instagram, leaving many shoppers thrilled and eager to upgrade their kitchen at a fractional cost

Many viewers reacted positively, with some branding the affordable retailer as a new Woolies, while others debated their long-term durability

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A content creator showcased a stunning range of cast-iron that looked similar to the Le Creuset brand. Image: @nykie_p

Source: Instagram

Budget-conscious home cooks are racing to their local stores after a savvy shopper showed them an affordable alternative to cast-iron pots.

The clip was shared on Instagram on 23 April 2026, where it gained many views and comments from viewers who were grateful for the plug.

The creator filmed cast-iron pots and pans, which looked almost the same as the Le Creuset brand, while visiting her PEP Home. The pots range from R799 and come in different colours. The range also includes pans, and when looking at it, one can only tell that it is not Le Creuset by the absence of the label.

The Le Creuset cast iron dupes available at PEP

Shocked at how much the dupe looked like the Le Creuset brand, Instagram user @nykie_ noted how much she loves her originals. She, however, stated that if the dupe works just as nicely, she'll be a very happy girl.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

SA reacts to the Le Creuset dupes

The clip gained traction as many social media users flooded the comments section to share their views on the item. Many viewers were impressed and promised to visit their nearest PEP stores to get themselves the pots. Some praised the store's marketing team, calling PEP the new Woolworths. One viewer who bought one of the dupes in December was happy with it and said it worked like a dream. Others noted how pricey the French brand is and expressed an interest in trying the dupes. Another viewer, however, reminded others that cheaper dupes often lead to items not working properly after some time, and having to buy them again.

The creator showcased the cast-iron pots ranging from R799. Image: @nykie_p

Source: Instagram

stephs_wanderlust_adventures commented:

"PEP Home is die nuwe (the new) Woollies 👀."

User @s.rein.hart shared:

"I bought a whole set like this on Takealot for R800!"

User @lynn_slabbert_72 added:

"Die dupes werk net so goed soos Le Creuset (the dupes work just as well as Le Creuset)! 👌 Myne hou al vier jaar (Mine have lasted four years)."

User @whatmyboyfriendwore warned:

"Don’t forget. You buy cheap, you buy twice."

User @nicola_germishuizen_29 said:

"I have one, it works like a dream. I've had it for almost four months, and it's so durable."

User @mjhayes420 commented:

"Ekt al n pot en n pan (I already have a pot and a pan). Werk soos n bom (Works like a charm). Le Creuset is net way te over priced nou (Le Creuset is just way too overpriced now)."

3 Briefly News articles about dupes

A local woman plugged others with Stanley Cup dupes available at PEP Home for R149, and social media users showered her with praise.

A retail store employee showcased kitchenware such as sets of gorgeous bowls in different shapes priced from as low as R79.99 from PEP Home, impressing many viewers.

An American woman who moved to South Africa with her family took to social media to advocate for shopping at the local retailer PEP. while getting items from their home section.

Source: Briefly News