Stanley cups are the new craze on the market, but the retail price makes one stretch the head before reaching the pocket

A local hun shared a plug for cups similar in function to the famous international brand that retail for a reasonable price at Pep stores

The post attracted a lot of comments from social media users who were happy to try the dupes

Mzansi hun shows off Stanley Cup lookalikes from Pep stores. Image: @wedy.eileen.louw

Source: TikTok

A lady excited the online community after sharing a video of cups similar in make and function to the American brand Stanley Cups. The brand is famous for keeping cold and hot beverages at their original temperature.

The lady shared the video on Facebook under her user name @wendy.eileen.louw, reaching 617K views, 4.5K and 220 comments.

The cups from Pep impress many

In the video, the lady picks up a black cup with a straw before picking a turquoise one, both of which retail for R149.99 at Pep. She follows with a caption:

"@pep_home Has entered the Stanley cup WhatsApp chat."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps love the Stanley Cup dupes

After seeing the video, the online community was pleased and thanked the lady for the plug. Others, however, corrected those who called them Stanley, using the platform to educate them.

User @Bongeka Deyi-MaDlamini was shocked to see the price, commenting:

"Oh, geez it has gone up already. I bought it 2 months back for R90 at Pep."

User @Brenda Bontle da Silva gave a review:

"It's really good. Use mine daily."

User @Kae-Lynne Couzens did not understand what the craze was about, commenting:

"Crazy, just take a normal bottle and flask. People go mad over these things for no reason."

User @Marilizé Dixon got the plug a bit late:

"Joh... You telling me I paid R500 for a dupe, where I could have bought one for cheap?"

User @Anele Dhlamini wasn't happy that the lady shared:

"Now pep prices are gonna skyrocket cause of content! Geez, we can never have nice things."

User @Linda Dreyer commented:

"Pep never lets you down, bruh."

SA dad refuses to buy his daughter a Stanley Cup

In another article by Briefly News, a father got the online community moved after a video of him refusing to buy his daughter a Stanley Cup went viral.

The video amused social media users, while others said they wouldn't buy the cups even if they had a lot of money.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News