A Zulu woman working in China took a video of her call on an excursion where they saw some animals

The teacher's video went viral as she had jokes after teaching the students the word for elephant but in her mother tongue

Netizens were amused as they watched the Chinese student learn the Zulu word with eagerness

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One South African who migrated to China to become a teacher was a hit on TikTok. The lady tapped into her home language while on a trip with pupils.

One teacher in China from South Africa had people laughing as she taught her students isiZulu. Image:@bucyngubo

Source: TikTok

Although she is teaching English, the teacher decided to have fun by exploring isiZulu with them. People were chuffed to see the video of a foreign kid repeating a local South African word.

Zulu woman in China has fun with her students

A professional teacher @bucyngubo was on a school trip when she told her students that an elephant is "indlovu". Watch the kids repeating the word in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi in tears over Chinese kids speaking isiZulu

IsiZulu is the country's most spoken language, and seeing the foreign students speaking it was hilarious.

Sandile Molefe commented:

"lol, parents paying for English and get isizulu for mahala."

Luyanda commented:

"It’s a zebra, a yakiii"

Khanyie commented:

"Teach them Zulu and fuseg English."

Dumisaniee commented:

"What is so special about Zulu some people still don't understand."

Andiswa commented:

"Nehlule MaNgubobut they pronounce it better than some white SAns."

khanyisilenokubon7 commented:

"so cute hiabo."

Nonie234 commented:

"Lapho Sparks teaches kids broken isiZulu..bathi i Apple,imeat ai bo...well done my darling hope u do well there and they treat u right."

Zulu men demosntrate how they interact in traditional way when in restaurant

Briefly News previously reported that these Zulu guys on TikTok were full of jokes. They made a video where they exaggerated their allegiance to being Zulu.

People were in tears as they watched the boys do the most while at Roman's Pizza. The theatrics of their meet-up got over 90 000 likes.

A TikTok by @doqtercabbage shows three Zulu men acting out the way they meet up at a pizza joint. In the video, they all acknowledge each other before placing the pizza on the floor, doing indlamu and sitting on the ground to eat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News