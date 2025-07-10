A TikTok video shows the harrowing discovery a snake catcher made after being called to an office

The expert was called onto the scene after people realised they were in grave danger thanks to an unexpected visitor

Online users imagined how they would feel about their workplace after seeing what the snake catcher had to face

Snake sightings often go viral among South Africans on social media. One of the latest videos to capture people's attention features a dangerous snake.

A snake catcher sprang into action after spotting the viper that was well hidden. The video of his hard work received thousands of likes from netizens.

In a TikTok video posted by @bolandsnakeremovals247, a snake expert slowly approached a snake that was found in an office. He opened a folder to reveal that there was a puff adder inside. The snake was coiled up, and he proceeded to extract it using his case snake-catching tools. The man was able to coax the puff adder into his snake tube for safe transportation.

16-year-old bitten by puff adder

A mother took to Facebook and shared her recent ordeal with her son. The adventurous boy was out and about when he came across a puff adder and decided to touch it. The teenager quickly learned his lesson as the puff adder struck him when he tried to handle it. Fortunately, the 16-year-old was able to receive medical treatment following the dangerous puff adder bite. According to Kruger National Park, puff adders are dangerous because of their cytotoxic venom. A puff adder bite causes swelling, blisters, and tissue damage. It is rare to die from puff adder bites as long as there is some medical treatment.

South Africa discusses puff adder in office

Many people had jokes about where the man found the puff adder. Some netizens said they would never return to work if a snake were found. Watch the video of the snake extraction below:

Naatbal said:

"Oh, you're taking away my colleague."

PRINCE KUMKANI joked:

"😱Wow, some people take their work seriously, I mean they filed a whole Puff🐍🙆‍♂️besides jokes, great work removing it safely. 👍"

pierrevanderwe410 added:

"Dis nou hoekom papierwerk lewens gevaarlik is (This is why paperwork is life threatening)."

🌠izZy commented:

"Baie giftig?. welgedaan. My nerves is op. (Is it venomous? Well done, I was so nervous,)"

@belle laughed:

"Yohhhh daai is resignation papers net daar. Eks weg 🤣 (That is a resignation right there, I am gone.)"

Candice asked:

"How did he get there?"

