KwaZulu-Natal Teen Bitten by Puff Adder, Mom Shares Photos of His Hand

One South African mom stunned the internet with her shocking revelation, which sparked massive traction

The 17-year-old boy was said to have been walking in the bush in KwaZulu-Natal, where a puff adder spotted him

The snake bit him, and he had to rush to the hospital due to the swelling, which eventually began to subside

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A South African teenager's attempt to capture a picture of a puff adder ended in a terrifying ordeal after the venomous snake bit him.

KwaZulu-Natal was bitten by a puff adder, and his mom shared photos of his hand. Image: Mikael Vaisanen and Michele D' Amico supersky77

Source: Getty Images

Teen bitten by puff adder taking pic, mom shares photos

The incident, shared by his mother on social media, has sparked widespread attention, accompanied by shocking images of his swollen hand.

The 17-year-old reportedly encountered the puff adder in the bush in the KwaZulu-Natal province. He then spotted the puff ad der and decided to take a closer shot of the reptile. However, the snake struck unexpectedly, leaving him with a severe bite.

Arno Naude shared under the boy's mom's post explaining how the incident occurred by saying:

"He grabbed it by the head (incorrectly) and posed for a photo. When he went to release it, as he let it go at the same time, he dropped his phone, and before the snake could move off, he grabbed at his phone. Big mistake. In a split second, it penetrated with one fang on his right hand," he wrote.

The young man was then rushed to the hospital, where he was given four vials of antivenom. They were considering fasciotomy surgery due to the cytotoxic bites. After consulting a doctor, the swelling subsided, but the pain persisted for several days.

KZN boy's snake bite progress

The teenager's mother constantly shared the young man's progress with her social media user friends. The boy's hand seemed to have been improving. She revealed that the swelling had gone down and that the blue under his thumb had decreased, too.

The latest update the woman shared about her son and went on to say the following:

"Alexander is doing well. He is starting to talk and laugh again like his old self. He keeps his hand elevated at all times. This helps with the swelling. His hand looks better every day. Slowly but surely, he is getting there. He still complains about his hand being sore. But he can manage it."

Take a look at the photos.

What to do when you get bitten by a snake

According to the Cleveland Clinic, here are the following ways to treat a nonvenomous snake bite

Cleaning the bite with soap and water.

Covering it with a bandage.

Monitor the area and inform your healthcare provider if you have signs of infection, such as swelling, pus, or pain.

How is a venomous snake bite treated

Antivenom (antivenin) is used to treat venomous snake bites. Antivenom is an antibody treatment that lessens the impact of venom on the body. You can get the antivenom by injection or intravenous (IV) (through a needle in your arm to start working as soon as possible).

Understanding the snake's size, colour, and shape helps doctors select the appropriate antivenom for a specific bite, with monospecific antivenoms treating specific snake types and polyspecific antivenoms treating multiple snake types.

The need for a blood transfusion can arise if the bite results in more significant than usual blood loss. You could require intravenous fluids (by a needle in your arm) if your blood pressure falls below a specific threshold.

You'll also need to be closely watched at a hospital because antivenom can have negative side effects.

KwaZulu-Natal was bitten by a puff adder, and his mom shared photos of his hand. Image: Paul A. Souders

Source: Getty Images

Snakes that have bitten South Africans

South Africans were hurt when a matriculant died after getting bitten by a snake.

A visitor at a Drakensberg hotel who a poisonous snake had bitten had to be airlifted to the hospital on Sunday, 2 October.

Joshua Castle, a brave Australian snake catcher, recently came close to suffering a bite from a large snake while on a mission.

Source: Briefly News