A student at a high school in Mpumalanga was bitten and killed by a snake while attending a camp

The camp was organised for grade 12 learners to prepare for their 2023 National Senior Certificate Examinations in the Bushbuckridge Local Municipality, where the incident happened

South Africans felt sorry for his family and questioned why there was a camp at this time of the year, with some blaming the school

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs and societal issues during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

South Africans mourned the death of a matriculant who was bitten by a snake. Images: eptiles4all and stefanamer

Source: Getty Images

South Africans were hurt when a matriculant was killed after getting bitten by a snake while at a camp. The incident occurred in Mpumalanga, and the learner's death touched the nation. Netizens suggested that matric amps should be cancelled, with some blaming the school for what happened.

Snake bites learner, and learner dies

According to TimesLIVE, the student was a learner from the Mawewe Secondary School in Dumphris in the Bushbuckridge Local Municipality. The camp was allegedly organised so that learners could improve in preparing for the 2023 matric exams. It is unclear how the incident happened, but a snake bit the learner. The province's MEC of Education, Bonakele Majuba, visited the school and the family and was saddened by the learner's sudden death.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Mzansi slams school camp

South Africans on Facebook were hurt by the learner's death and blamed the school for the kid getting bitten by a snake and dying.

Magane Cal Mabutji said:

“I'm not a fan of learners camping at schools. A lot is happening in those camps.”

Nobunhle k’Ntokazi Ntila added:

“School camps should be cancelled once. We have heard many grievances.”

Makhosi Mdlalose asked:

“What was the camp for at this time of the year?”

Christopher Tau Malema wanted to know:

“Why would the camp be organised in an area without safety?”

Ludwe Phofu wrote:

“Nogt a good time of the year to be in the bushes. Venomous snakes are very active now.”

Letty Melanin exclaimed:

“I’m partially blaming the school. November was very hot. The snake issue should have been considered and have antidotes in place just in case. Now someone’s child is gone.”

One netizen disagreed with the rest

MacLeod Mtambo debated.

“Some can blame the school for negligence and even call for such activities to be stopped, but school programs will continue because some activities are held because they are educational.”

Durban woman was bitten by black mamba

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the dangerous black mamba snake bit a woman from KwaZulu-Natal.

The incident happened while she was at her home on the North Coast in Durban, and she had to be airlifted to a hospital where her condition was critical. South Africans were terrified and exclaimed that they feared KZN because of the native snakes in the province.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News