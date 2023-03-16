A KwaZulu-Natal woman is in critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba at her home on the North Coast

The incident left many reeling in horror, with numerous social media users praying for the woman’s speedy recovery

A Durban snake catcher previously said mamba bites are extremely rare in the area, but he has removed several snakes from there

KWAZULU-NATAL - A woman is fighting for her life after being bitten by a black mamba at her home on the north coast near Ballito.

A KZN woman is in critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba.

Source: Getty Images

The incident happened on Wednesday, 15 March and left many concerned. The woman had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Samantha Meyrick of IPSS Medical Rescue said that the victim was treated on the scene before being taken to a medical facility in Durban for further treatment. According to TimesLIVE, a snake catcher caught the mamba afterwards.

Mzansi fearful as KZN woman bitten by black mamba

Nomtuse Mbere said:

“KZN and mambas - I could never live there.”

Thabiso Shadrack commented:

“It is shocking really, I hope she recovers.”

EmKay Marstown McAdam posted:

“In KZN it's very easy to get into a critical condition.”

Daniel DX Stock wrote:

“Scary stuff. Hope she pulls through.”

Kholo Felo Kekana added:

“After watching the Snakes in the City show and seeing Simon taking out black mambas and spitting cobras inside people’s houses, I will never live in KZN.”

Mamba bites are rare, says Durban snake catcher

Meanwhile, Durban snake catcher Nick Evans previously said mamba bites are “high-profile”. According to IOL, in January, he said that while numerous mambas live within the area, he has not recorded a snake bite.

Evans said there had been a few bites in other parts of the province. He added that he had been called to remove several black mambas from areas in Durban.

Python loose in Johannesburg estate sends tenant into panic

Briefly News also reported that a warning message from an estate in Johannesburg has made a tenant panic. Naledi Mpanya shared a Twitter post of the e-mail they received from management about the marauding serpent.

"If anyone knows who the snake belongs to [or] escaped from, please let us know," read the statement.

The message also further warned that although pythons aren’t venomous, they could still be dangerous to children.

