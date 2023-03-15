The search continues for a lioness that has been on the loose for a week and previous sightings suggest it is in Pretoria

Authorities pleaded with the public to remain calm while they work hard to track and hopefully capture the lioness

Pretoria residents on social media said it is impossible not to worry when there is a wild animal on the loose

Authorities said a lioness is still loose on the border of Gauteng and the North West. Image: Stock Photos

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA - The search is still underway to track and safely capture a lioness that is on the loose in Pretoria.

Arthur Crewe from Strategic Response Unit suspects the animal is in the vicinity between Gauteng and the North West where it was last spotted by two people, reported TimesLIVE.

A week ago that the lioness was roaming somewhere on the R511 between Hartebesspoort Dam and Pretoria.

Attridgeville police report sighting of the lioness

The latest sighting was two days ago and the Attridgeville police alerted the security company. Crewe said:

“Our units responded and were tracking until late afternoon. It seems to be very much in the same vicinity as the first sighting, so the guys are waiting for more sightings, but there are daily operations. She is obviously close to the water.”

There have been no reports of any human attacks and it is believed the animal is by herself. Safety measures have been put in place to retrieve her and searchers are conducting their operations using drones and other technologies to ensure she is safely captured.

SA Facebook users discuss the loose lioness

Shabane Mondli said:

"The women who always call themselves lionesses must go and look for their sister."

Proff AB Nolala mentioned:

"Oh a relief to Joburgers at least, Pretoria it's your turn."

Moratuoa Thoke commented:

"This is a joke. People are urged not to panic yet a wild animal walks amongst them for over a week?"

Ananias Makhetha stated:

"When I meet the lioness I'll say haaa, and it must reply by saying hooo."

Sfiso KaGuda wrote:

"Let the lioness come to Soshanguve Jukulyn, I want to see something."

